Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Indie Semiconductor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDI   US45569U1016

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(INDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

indie Semiconductor Provides Business Update

03/31/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Track to Achieve High End of Q1 Revenue Guidance Range; Plans to File 2021 10-K within the SEC Extension Window and Report Quarterly Results in May

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that given stronger than expected orders, the Company plans to deliver first quarter revenue at the high end of the guidance range provided in February and is poised to exceed consensus estimates for both sales and non-GAAP gross margin. indie is also finalizing its 2021 Form 10-K and intends to file within 15 days from the date of this press release via an extension with the SEC. The Company plans to report first quarter financial results and guidance on May 12, 2022.

“2022 is off to a strong start for indie given increasing broad-based demand for our highly innovative automotive semiconductors and software underpinned by a strengthening order pattern. Accordingly, we’re outpacing our first quarter 2022 revenue guidance and are on track to report record results that exceed both sales and gross margin consensus estimates, representing another key step toward our strategic outlook,” said Thomas Schiller, indie’s chief financial officer and EVP of strategy. “In the meantime, we have submitted an extension with the SEC for our 2021 10-K and expect to file as soon as next week. Importantly, we do not expect any material changes to our previously reported operational financial results. Further, we look forward to delivering our first quarter earnings report and outlook on schedule in May.”

indie’s First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

indie Semiconductor will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter 2022 results and business outlook on May 12 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13728667

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 26, 2022 under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Conference ID: 13728667

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-257629) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; our ability to build, staff and integrate new design, testing, sales and marketing facilities throughout the world; and political and economic instability in our target markets. indie cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and investors are encouraged to read the additional risks and uncertainties previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-257629) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein). All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
04:39pindie Semiconductor Provides Business Update
BU
03/29indie Semiconductor Announces Retirement of Bill Woodward and Appointment of Diane Biag..
BU
03/29Indie Semiconductor, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/03INSIDER SELL : Indie Semiconductor
MT
02/28indie Semiconductor to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Co..
BU
02/24B. Riley Lowers indie Semiconductor's Price Target to $15 from $22, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
02/22Indie Semiconductor Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/22INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR : Exceeds Q4 and 2021 Expectations - Form 8-K
PU
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Indie Semiconductor, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22Indie Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net cash 2021 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 880 M 880 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
indie Semiconductor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,84 $
Average target price 17,33 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald McClymont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ichiro Aoki President & Director
Thomas S. Schiller Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
David J. Aldrich Chairman
Scott Kee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.-34.61%880
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.85%693 911
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.93%544 184
BROADCOM INC.-5.16%257 662
INTEL CORPORATION-0.14%210 280
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-17.15%194 014