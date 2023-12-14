Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited is a Jamaica-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the distribution and retailing of pharmaceutical and auxiliary products. The Company distributes over 150 prescription and non-prescription or over the counter generic pharmaceutical products for Bioprist Holdings Limited under the Bioprist Pharmaceuticals brand in addition to other products being sold under the orthopedic and joint rehabilitation segment. The Company services customers across all 14 parishes of the island, including over 400 pharmacies, private and public hospitals and government agencies, including the National Health Fund as well as medical practitioners and directly to individual end users. Its products include Indapamide SR 1.5 milligram (mg), Amlodipine 5mg, Amlodipine 10mg, Amlodipine 5mg + Valsartan 80mg, Amlodipine 5mg + Valsartan 160mg, Amlodipine 10mg + Valsartan 160mg, Valsartan 80mg, Valsartan 160mg, Domperidone 10mg, Tamoxifen 10mg and Metformin 500mg.

Sector Pharmaceuticals