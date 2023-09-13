Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited is a Jamaica-based pharmaceutical company. The principal activity of the Company is the distribution and retailing of pharmaceutical and auxiliary products. The Company offers consulting, regulatory & intellectual property services. It also offers marketing and distribution services to its overseas pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company distributes over 150 prescription and non-prescription or over-the-counter generic pharmaceutical products under the Bioprist Pharmaceuticals brand in addition to its products being sold under Orthopedic and Joint Rehabilitation segment. Its products include Amlodipine 5 milligram (mg), Amlodipine 10mg, Valsartan 80mg, Valsartan 160mg, Valsartan 320 mg, Candesartan Cilexetil 4mg, Candesartan Cilexetil 8mg, Candesartan Cilexetil 16mg, Telmisartan 40mg, Telmisartan 80mg, Enalapril 5mg, Enalapril 10mg, Atenelol 50mg, Atenelol 100mg, Clopidogrel 75mg, Warfarin Sodium 5mg, Pentoxyfylline 400mg, Atorvastatin 10mg and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals