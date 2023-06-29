Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Analyst Call
Event Date/Time: June 28, 2023 - 10:00 a.m. E.T.
Length: 20 minutes
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Craig Loudon
Indigo Books & Music Inc. - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
Peter Ruis
Indigo Books & Music Inc. - Chief Executive Officer
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
David McFadgen
Cormark Securities - Analyst
PRESENTATION
Operator
Hello everyone, and thank you for joining the Indigo Books & Music Fiscal Year '23 Year End Analyst
Call.
At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator instructions.)
Remember that this call is being recorded.
I now have the pleasure of handing you over to your host, Craig Loudon, CFO. Please go ahead.
Craig Loudon - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Indigo's fiscal 2023 results. My name is Craig Loudon and I am the Chief Financial Officer of Indigo.
Regarding the materials for this conference call, we issued the press release yesterday. It can be found at indigo.ca and on SEDAR. The conference call will be recorded and archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website. A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until July 5th.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements and, to the extent that it does, we refer you to our Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements in the press release and the MD&A related to this fiscal year.
I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ruis.
Peter Ruis - Chief Executive Officer, Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us.
Indigo's fiscal 2023 financial results delivered strong top line performance with another year of over $1 billion in annual revenue. Amidst a continuously challenging economic climate and faced with a ransomware attack, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers. This was possible thanks to our hardworking Indigo teams. They have gracefully managed a turbulent environment and have worked tirelessly to operationally recover after the ransomware attack. This recovery is a testament to their hard work and unwavering dedication to our Company.
Through all of this, Indigo customers continue to show their loyalty to our brand. We learned that anyone can be vulnerable to attacks of this nature, and in the face of this extraordinary challenge we did not waver. I believe we have come out of this incident stronger together.
The general merchandise business delivered strong results this year, growing by six percent, fuelled by double digit increases in the Paper, Baby and Wellness categories. Baby and Wellness specifically were two categories in which the Company focused on curating assortment and we are thrilled to see how these categories have resonated with our customers.
The Print business was more adversely affected by the ransomware attack in the fourth quarter, which limited the Company's ability to replenish inventory of certain titles. Sales declined four percent compared to the prior year; however, the Print business remained above pre-pandemic levels. Books are the heartbeat of our organization and continue to be the central inspiration for all other products we offer.
This past fall, we celebrated Indigo's 25th birthday with the launch of our new brand platform: life, on purposeTM, la vie décidémentTM. Through a national marketing campaign, we celebrated iconic Canadian authors and culture shapers, highlighting how they live their lives with intention. We were excited to commemorate this important milestone.
Like the broader retail market, Indigo continued to feel the impacts of the macroeconomic environment on consumer behaviour and costs, which compounded the headwinds from the ransomware attack.
Looking forward to fiscal 2024, we have a lot of excitement on the horizon, including the launch of our modernized digital platform and the opening of our new flagship store at The Well in Toronto. We remain focused on our long-term strategy, which includes generating sustainable and profitable growth and increasing overall shareholder value.
I would now like to ask Craig to provide a more detailed financial perspective on the quarter.
Craig Loudon - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Thank you, Peter.
