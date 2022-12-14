Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25 2022-12-14 am EST
25.27 EUR   +2.04%
05:04aEuropean shares fall on growth worries ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04:05aZara Owner Inditex's Nine-Month Income Jumps 24% on Sales Growth in All Markets
MT
03:30aInditex CEO: China Will Remain Core Market For Inditex
RE
European shares fall on growth worries ahead of Fed rate decision

12/14/2022 | 05:04am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

STOXX 600 off 0.6%

*

Travel, tech stocks lead declines

*

UK inflation slows in November

*

TUI at the bottom of the STOXX

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday from the near one-week highs hit in the previous session, amid growing concerns of a global economic slowdown, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.6% at 0920 GMT.

The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday after a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes of the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes.

"There's a tension between inflation coming down and the ongoing questions around economic growth and the prospects for a recession in developed economies next year," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 50 basis-point (bp)rate increase at 1400 ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, after four back-to-back 75 bps hikes. However, concerns about the future trajectory of rate hikes kept optimism in check, as investors worried about the prospects of the economy being tipped into a recession from sharp interest rate hikes.

"Everyone will be looking to see not just the rate decision but also any commentary around that to give any clues as to when they (the Fed) reach the peak policy rate, how long they keep it there and when potentially they could think about an easing cycle," Moneyfarm's Flax said.

British inflation also fell sharper than expected in November, offering further evidence of easing price pressures after euro zone inflation also slowed last month. Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will announce interest rate decisions on Thursday.

Travel and leisure stocks, which fell 2.3%, were the top decliners on the STOXX 600 on Wednesday, dragged by London-listed shares of TUI, with tech in tow, falling about 0.8%.

Shares of TUI fell 6% after the world's largest holiday firm said it planned to repay COVID-19 support through a capital raise next year.

Meanwhile, Zara owner Inditex rose 1.7% after the world's biggest fashion retailer posted a 24% increase in net profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.68674 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.23853 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73824 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.06639 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012132 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
INDITEX 1.90% 25.23 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.64478 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.63% 439.78 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.63% 1015.88 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
TUI AG -7.30% 1.594 Delayed Quote.-36.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 063 M 33 070 M 33 070 M
Net income 2023 3 887 M 4 138 M 4 138 M
Net cash 2023 8 645 M 9 204 M 9 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 77 046 M 82 025 M 82 025 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 153 488
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 24,76 €
Average target price 27,47 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlos Crespo González COO, MD-Sustainable & Digital Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX-13.21%82 025
KERING-25.87%68 249
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.42%64 514
ROSS STORES, INC.1.85%40 474
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.24%19 299
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-32.53%12 730