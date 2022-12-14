European shares fall on growth worries ahead of Fed rate decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
STOXX 600 off 0.6%
Travel, tech stocks lead declines
UK inflation slows in November
TUI at the bottom of the STOXX
Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday
from the near one-week highs hit in the previous session, amid
growing concerns of a global economic slowdown, ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.6% at 0920
GMT.
The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday after a
softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes of the Fed
shifting to smaller rate hikes.
"There's a tension between inflation coming down and the
ongoing questions around economic growth and the prospects for a
recession in developed economies next year," said Richard Flax,
chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.
The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 50 basis-point
(bp)rate increase at 1400 ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, after four
back-to-back 75 bps hikes. However, concerns about the future
trajectory of rate hikes kept optimism in check, as investors
worried about the prospects of the economy being tipped into a
recession from sharp interest rate hikes.
"Everyone will be looking to see not just the rate decision
but also any commentary around that to give any clues as to when
they (the Fed) reach the peak policy rate, how long they keep it
there and when potentially they could think about an easing
cycle," Moneyfarm's Flax said.
British inflation also fell sharper than expected in
November, offering further evidence of easing price pressures
after euro zone inflation also slowed last month. Both the Bank
of England and the European Central Bank will announce interest
rate decisions on Thursday.
Travel and leisure stocks, which fell 2.3%, were the
top decliners on the STOXX 600 on Wednesday, dragged by
London-listed shares of TUI, with tech in tow, falling
about 0.8%.
Shares of TUI fell 6% after the world's largest holiday firm
said it planned to repay COVID-19 support through a capital
raise next year.
Meanwhile, Zara owner Inditex rose 1.7% after the
world's biggest fashion retailer posted a 24% increase in net
profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Uttaresh.V and
Dhanya Ann Thoppil)