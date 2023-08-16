--H&M is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at Myanmar garment factories that supply the fashion retailer, weeks after rival Zara owner Inditex said it was phasing out purchases from the Southeast Asian country, Reuters reports.

--A British-based human rights advocacy group has been tracking allegations of workers' rights abuses in garment factories since the military junta took power in Myanmar, with wage reduction and wage theft the most frequently reported allegations, followed by unfair dismissal, inhumane work rates, and forced overtime, according to a report seen by Reuters from the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.

