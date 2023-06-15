Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:24:42 2023-06-15 am EDT
34.09 EUR   -0.37%
02:07aH&M March-May local-currency sales unchanged, lag expectations
RE
06/12H&M shopworkers in Spain call for strikes in June - unions
RE
06/09INDITEX : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

H&M March-May local-currency sales unchanged, lag expectations

06/15/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows an H&M warehouse at Magna Park in Milton Keynes

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M reported on Thursday unchanged second-quarter sales measured in local currencies, slightly lagging expectations, and said cold weather held back demand.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a year-on-year rise of 1%.

Net sales at the world's second-biggest fashion retailer after Zara owner Inditex were up 6% to 57.6 billion crowns ($5.36 billion) against a forecast 7% rise to 58.2 billion.

"Sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions compared to the corresponding period last year on several of the H&M group's large markets. June has got off to a good start," H&M said in a statement.

H&M last year launched a savings drive following a spike in

costs

which it has only partly been passing on to cash strapped customers, and its sales growth has been lagging that of Inditex as well as online players such as fast-expanding Shein.

Inditex, which has coped better than H&M in sluggish markets,

last week said

net sales in its quarter through April were up 13% and, in May, up 16%. (Reporting by Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 0.07% 145.6 Delayed Quote.29.72%
INDITEX 0.29% 34.21 Delayed Quote.37.67%
All news about INDITEX
02:07aH&M March-May local-currency sales unchanged, lag expectations
RE
06/12H&M shopworkers in Spain call for strikes in June - unions
RE
06/09INDITEX : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06/08INDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/08INDITEX : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/08INDITEX : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06/07Inditex : Better confidence for the year ahead
Alphavalue
06/07European stocks close lower, Inditex shines on strong earnings
RE
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
06/07South African Bourse Rebounds as Retail Stocks Boom
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDITEX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 35 542 M 38 566 M 38 566 M
Net income 2024 4 829 M 5 240 M 5 240 M
Net cash 2024 10 371 M 11 253 M 11 253 M
P/E ratio 2024 22,0x
Yield 2024 4,20%
Capitalization 106 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
EV / Sales 2025 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 116 075
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 34,21 €
Average target price 34,67 €
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX37.67%115 508
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.33.37%78 385
KERING9.99%67 968
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.47%36 256
HENNES & MAURITZ AB29.63%22 137
BURBERRY GROUP PLC11.38%10 722
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer