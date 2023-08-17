By Michael Susin

H&M will gradually stop sourcing from Myanmar due to increasing reports of labor abuses in garment factories.

The fashion retailer said late Thursday that the decision comes after seeing increased challenges to conduct operations according to its standards.

A day earlier, Reuters reported that the group was investigating 20 alleged instances of labor abuse at Myanmar garment factories, weeks after rival Zara owner Inditex said it was phasing out purchases from the Southeast Asian country.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-23 1321ET