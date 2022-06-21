Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:46 2022-06-21 am EDT
22.20 EUR   +0.93%
04:34aIFC Picks Factory Site for Infinna Fiber Set to Supply Inditex, H&M, PVH
DJ
06/20INDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06/15Fashion retailer H&M's sales jump, but investors fret over margins
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IFC Picks Factory Site for Infinna Fiber Set to Supply Inditex, H&M, PVH

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby


Finland's Infinited Fiber Company has chosen a site for the first commercial-scale manufacture of its sustainable fiber Infinna, which is set to be used by a number of major fashion retailers.

IFC will invest 400 million euros ($420.4 million) to build the Infinna-producing factory at a former paper mill in the Finnish port city of Kemi, it said Monday. The factory should operate at full production capacity of around 30,000 metric tons by 2025, IFC said, adding that this equates to the fiber needed for some 100 million T-shirts.

Infinna is a fiber, produced from cotton-rich textile waste, that in look and feel resembles cotton, according to IFC. Several apparel brands have reached agreements to use the fiber in their clothes, notably Zara parent Industria de Diseno Textil S.A.; Inditex last month said it would buy 30% of IFC's Infinna production from 2024, in a three-year deal worth more than EUR100 million.

Other companies that have signed Infinna purchase agreements include Inditex's Swedish rival H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB and Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH Corp, IFC said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 0433ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 1.42% 125.78 Delayed Quote.-30.37%
INDITEX 1.00% 22.18 Delayed Quote.-22.92%
PVH CORPORATION 4.66% 61.56 Delayed Quote.-42.28%
All news about INDITEX
04:34aIFC Picks Factory Site for Infinna Fiber Set to Supply Inditex, H&M, PVH
DJ
06/20INDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06/15Fashion retailer H&M's sales jump, but investors fret over margins
RE
06/14INDITEX : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06/14Russia's Wildberries selling Zara clothes online despite Inditex halting operations
RE
06/13INDITEX : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/13INDITEX : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/09INDITEX : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
06/09INDITEX : Deutsche Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
06/09INDITEX : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDITEX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 324 M 31 934 M 31 934 M
Net income 2023 3 753 M 3 953 M 3 953 M
Net cash 2023 10 420 M 10 973 M 10 973 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 5,22%
Capitalization 68 442 M 72 075 M 72 075 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 119 033
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 21,99 €
Average target price 27,51 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlos Crespo González COO, MD-Sustainable & Digital Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX-22.92%72 075
KERING-31.48%62 026
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.85%51 763
ROSS STORES, INC.-34.58%26 160
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-30.03%20 220
PRADA S.P.A.-17.23%13 462