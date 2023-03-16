Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:51:07 2023-03-16 pm EDT
28.86 EUR   +4.26%
12:06pINDITEX : Always one step ahead
MS
11:44aZara owner Inditex's Americas profits surge as China slips
RE
10:15aINDITEX : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
INDITEX : Always one step ahead

03/16/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
The group that owns the Zara brand has published, as usual, extraordinary annual results.

All segments - Zara, Zara Home, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho - are growing. The flagship brand Zara, far from the slowdown feared by analysts, has delivered a 21% increase in sales.

For the Spanish group, fiscal year 2022 is in line with an exceptional decade: consolidated sales have doubled from €16 to €32 billion, and operating margins have been admirably maintained at around 17%-18%.

In terms of both growth and margins, this performance leaves Inditex's two historical rivals - Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of Uniqlo, and Sweden's H&M - far behind in the rearview mirror.

Solidly held by the Ortega family, Inditex also defends an excellent balance sheet, with no net debt, a plethora of cash and total liabilities converted by current assets alone.

The group's ability to launch successful new concepts - and to self-finance their development - is now proven. It should reassure those among the analysts who feared that Zara's success was running out of steam.

A simple visit to one of the stores is usually enough to dispel these fears. Like-for-like sales are up 23%, and productivity - sales divided by total sales area - is up 16%.

Online sales, meanwhile, have doubled in three years, although the year 2022 is not sensational, with growth of only 4%. Geographically, Europe still accounts for two-thirds of sales: the potential for expansion in Asia and North America makes us salivate.

Inditex generated €35 billion in profits over the decade 2012-2022. Of this, €21 billion was returned in dividends, €7 billion was used to pay down debt, and the remaining €7 billion was accumulated in cash.

Clearly, the Ortegas like the rule of seven. At x20 earnings, the group is trading below its ten-year average valuation of x27 times earnings.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32 477 M 34 222 M 34 222 M
Net income 2023 4 133 M 4 355 M 4 355 M
Net cash 2023 5 273 M 5 557 M 5 557 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 86 132 M 90 761 M 90 761 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 119 033
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX11.39%90 761
KERING13.42%69 456
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.09%64 651
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.86%35 229
HENNES & MAURITZ AB9.53%18 834
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.4.58%13 676