INDITEX : Annual ReportEnglish, PDF, 25.14MB

4.4. Collaboration, the essence of transformation ..............................................................

5. Collaborating to have a positive impact ...............................................................................

5.1. Collaborating with our people, the engine of that transformation ..............................

5.2. Collaborating with our customers, the force driving transformation ..........................

5.3. Collaborating with our shareholders, allies in transformation ....................................

5.4. Collaborating to transform through sustainable management of our products ........