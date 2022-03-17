Log in
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
03/17 08:55:10 am EDT
20.79 EUR   -2.74%
08:41aINDITEX : Annual ReportEnglish, PDF, 25.14MB
PU
07:23aINDITEX : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07:16aINDITEX : Deutsche Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
INDITEX : Annual ReportEnglish, PDF, 25.14MB

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
INDITEX ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Inditex Annual Report 2021

Index

STATEMENT MADE ABOUT THE CONTENTS OF THE FINANCIAL ANNUAL REPORT

................5

AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS.........................................................

7

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS .......................................................................................

16

Consolidated income statement.............................................................................................

17

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income..............................................................

19

Consolidated Balance Sheet ...................................................................................................

21

Consolidated statement of cash flows ...................................................................................

23

Consolidated statement of changes in equity........................................................................

25

Notes to the consolidated annual accounts of the Inditex Group .......................................

27

1. Activity and description of the Group .....................................................................................

34

2. Selected accounting policies ..................................................................................................

37

2.1. Basis of consolidation ......................................................................................................

37

2.2. Accounting policies ..........................................................................................................

41

3. Net Sales ..................................................................................................................................

61

4. Cost of sales.............................................................................................................................

62

5. Operating expenses.................................................................................................................

63

6. Other losses and income, net .................................................................................................

64

7. Amortisation and depreciation ...............................................................................................

65

8. Financial results.......................................................................................................................

66

9. Earnings per share...................................................................................................................

67

10. Segment reporting.................................................................................................................

68

10.1. Geographical reporting ..................................................................................................

69

11. Trade and other receivables.................................................................................................

70

12. Inventories.............................................................................................................................

71

13. Property, plant and equipment ............................................................................................

72

14. Other intangible assets .........................................................................................................

74

15. Leases ....................................................................................................................................

76

15.1 Right of Use Assets .........................................................................................................

76

15.2 Lease liabilities ................................................................................................................

77

15.3 Other information............................................................................................................

77

16. Goodwill .................................................................................................................................

78

17. Financial investments ...........................................................................................................

79

-2-

Inditex Annual Report 2021

18. Other non-current assets......................................................................................................

80

19. Trade and other payables .....................................................................................................

81

20.

Net financial position ............................................................................................................

82

21.

Provisions...............................................................................................................................

84

22.

Other non-current liabilities .................................................................................................

85

23. Equity .....................................................................................................................................

86

24. Income taxes .........................................................................................................................

88

25. Financial risk management policy and financial instruments ............................................

92

26. Employee benefits...............................................................................................................

100

27.

Jointly controlled entities ...................................................................................................

102

28.

Proposed distribution of the profit of the Parent...............................................................

104

29. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and related party transactions ........................

105

30.

External auditors .................................................................................................................

112

31. Environment ........................................................................................................................

113

32.

Events after the reporting period .......................................................................................

114

33.

Explanation added for translation to English.....................................................................

114

Appendix 1: Composition of the Inditex Group..................................................................

115

INTEGRATED DIRECTORS' REPORT ........................................................................................

121

Consolidated Directors' Report............................................................................................

122

Independent Verification Report .........................................................................................

142

Inditex Group's Statement on Non-Financial Information................................................

146

1. Executive Chairman's statement..........................................................................................

147

2. CEO's statement ....................................................................................................................

150

3. Get to know Inditex ...............................................................................................................

153

3.1. Global footprint and key data ........................................................................................

154

3.2. Milestones in 2021.........................................................................................................

155

3.3 Inditex in figures, key indicators ....................................................................................

156

3.4. Acknowledgements........................................................................................................

162

3.5. Retail formats .................................................................................................................

165

4. Transforming with a unique model........................................................................................

173

4.1. Our strategy and growth model, the fuel for transformation.......................................

174

4.2. Sustainability, the basis for transformation..................................................................

181

4.3. Innovation, vital for transformation...............................................................................

196

-3-

Inditex Annual Report 2021

4.4. Collaboration, the essence of transformation ..............................................................

207

5. Collaborating to have a positive impact ...............................................................................

228

5.1. Collaborating with our people, the engine of that transformation ..............................

229

5.2. Collaborating with our customers, the force driving transformation ..........................

275

5.3. Collaborating with our shareholders, allies in transformation ....................................

281

5.4. Collaborating to transform through sustainable management of our products ........

284

5.5. Collaborating so our suppliers grow..............................................................................

327

5.6. Collaborating to safeguard the planet...........................................................................

370

5.7. Collaborating to generate value in the community ......................................................

398

5.8. Fiscal responsibility and transparency..........................................................................

419

5.9. Good governance, corporate ethical culture and solid compliance architecture ......

427

5.10. Responsible risk management....................................................................................

464

6. Reporting principles and indicators......................................................................................

510

6.1. Additional indicators ......................................................................................................

511

6.2. Reporting principles .......................................................................................................

532

Report on Internal Control Systems (ICFR) .........................................................................

594

Annual Corporate Governance Report (ACGR) ....................................................................

597

Annual Report on Remuneration (ARR)................................................................................

765

-4-

STATEMENT MADE ABOUT THE CONTENTS OF THE FINANCIAL ANNUAL REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INDITEX - Industria de Diseño Textil SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 931 M 30 737 M 30 737 M
Net income 2022 3 646 M 4 013 M 4 013 M
Net cash 2022 8 446 M 9 294 M 9 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 66 566 M 73 254 M 73 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 124 274
Free-Float 35,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlos Crespo González COO, MD-Sustainable & Digital Transformation
