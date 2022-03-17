INDITEX : Annual ReportEnglish, PDF, 25.14MB

|
18. Other non-current assets......................................................................................................
|
80
|
19. Trade and other payables .....................................................................................................
|
81
|
20.
|
Net financial position ............................................................................................................
|
82
|
21.
|
Provisions...............................................................................................................................
|
84
|
22.
|
Other non-current liabilities .................................................................................................
|
85
|
23. Equity .....................................................................................................................................
|
86
|
24. Income taxes .........................................................................................................................
|
88
|
25. Financial risk management policy and financial instruments ............................................
|
92
|
26. Employee benefits...............................................................................................................
|
100
|
27.
|
Jointly controlled entities ...................................................................................................
|
102
|
28.
|
Proposed distribution of the profit of the Parent...............................................................
|
104
|
29. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and related party transactions ........................
|
105
|
30.
|
External auditors .................................................................................................................
|
112
|
31. Environment ........................................................................................................................
|
113
|
32.
|
Events after the reporting period .......................................................................................
|
114
|
33.
|
Explanation added for translation to English.....................................................................
|
114
|
Appendix 1: Composition of the Inditex Group..................................................................
|
115
|
INTEGRATED DIRECTORS' REPORT ........................................................................................
|
121
|
Consolidated Directors' Report............................................................................................
|
122
|
Independent Verification Report .........................................................................................
|
142
|
Inditex Group's Statement on Non-Financial Information................................................
|
146
|
1. Executive Chairman's statement..........................................................................................
|
147
|
2. CEO's statement ....................................................................................................................
|
150
|
3. Get to know Inditex ...............................................................................................................
|
153
|
3.1. Global footprint and key data ........................................................................................
|
154
|
3.2. Milestones in 2021.........................................................................................................
|
155
|
3.3 Inditex in figures, key indicators ....................................................................................
|
156
|
3.4. Acknowledgements........................................................................................................
|
162
|
3.5. Retail formats .................................................................................................................
|
165
|
4. Transforming with a unique model........................................................................................
|
173
|
4.1. Our strategy and growth model, the fuel for transformation.......................................
|
174
|
4.2. Sustainability, the basis for transformation..................................................................
|
181
|
4.3. Innovation, vital for transformation...............................................................................
|
196