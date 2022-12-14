Advanced search
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
2022-12-14
24.99 EUR   +0.91%
03:15aInditex ceo says he expects to inditex's online sales to exceed…
RE
03:12aInditex : Interim Nine Month 2022 Results
PU
02:18aInditex Upbeat on Full Year After 3Q Beat Hopes
DJ
INDITEX CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS TO INDITEX'S ONLINE SALES TO EXCEED…

12/14/2022
INDITEX CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS TO INDITEX'S ONLINE SALES TO EXCEED 30% OF TOTAL SALES BY 2024


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 31 063 M 33 070 M 33 070 M
Net income 2023 3 887 M 4 138 M 4 138 M
Net cash 2023 8 645 M 9 204 M 9 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 77 046 M 82 025 M 82 025 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 153 488
Free-Float 35,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 24,76 €
Average target price 27,47 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlos Crespo González COO, MD-Sustainable & Digital Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX-13.21%82 025
KERING-25.87%68 249
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.42%64 514
ROSS STORES, INC.1.85%40 474
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.24%19 299
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-32.53%12 730