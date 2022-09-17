INDITEX : First Half Transcript

Important notice: Although we try to accurately reflect the speech delivered, the actual speech that was delivered may deviate from this transcript.

INTERIM HALF YEAR 2022

Introduction: MarcosLópez - Capital Markets Director

Buenos días a todos, good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex's Results for the Half Year 2022. I am Marcos López, Capital Markets Director.

The presentation will be chaired by Inditex's CEO Oscar García Maceiras. Also with us is our CFO Ignacio Fernández.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session starting with the questions received on the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform. Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read.

Please Oscar.

Slide 4: Oscar García Maceiras - CEO

Slide 5: Very strong performance

Slide 6: 1H2022: Very strong performance

Good morning and welcome to our results presentation. It is my pleasure to join you today.

In the first half of 2022 we have continued to develop our unique fashion proposition.

During my presentation, I will share with you four factors that in my opinion, explain our current position. Our product offering, an increasingly optimised customer experience, our focus on sustainability, and the talent and commitment of our people.

As for our fashion proposition, we are constantly listening to our customers, so through creativity, quality and design, we can offer the best products in our collections.

The second factor that explains our current position, is the unique nature of our optimised customer experience. This is something we have been working very hard on as you know.

As a third point, today, all our decisions are framed through our sustainability strategy. We continue to develop important sustainability projects in areas such as raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, and circularity. We maintain our roadmap with very ambitious goals.

The fourth factor which provides colour on our current situation, and our very singular nature, is our people. We are a group of 165,000 professionals, 170 nationalities, fully engaged, committed and passionate.

4