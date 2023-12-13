Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex) specializes in the design, manufacturing and distribution of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. The group's activity revolves primarily around five product families: - clothing; - lingerie; - shoes; - accessories; - household articles: decorative articles, bathroom items, household linen, etc. Net sales break down by source of revenues as follows: sales from company-owned stores (90.6%), sales to franchises (8.2%) and other (1.2%). At the end of January 2023, the products were marketed through a network of 5,815 outlets broken down by name into Zara and Zara Kids (2,312), Bershka (860), and other (2,643). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (21.1%), Europe (45.4%), Americas (12.9%) and other (20.6%).