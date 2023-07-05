INDITEX : RBC gives a Buy rating
Today at 05:05 am
Richard Chamberlain from RBC retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 37.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:39:14 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.24 EUR
|-0.16%
|+2.15%
|+41.69%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|35.21 €
|-0.16%
|194 089
|2023-07-04
|35.29 €
|+0.26%
|1,084,614
|2023-07-03
|35.20 €
|-0.73%
|3,228,200
|2023-06-30
|35.46 €
|+1.34%
|6,517,670
|2023-06-29
|34.99 €
|+1.51%
|3,206,215
Delayed Quote Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 05:04:58 2023-07-05 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.77%
|120 B $
|+32.99%
|77 761 M $
|+3.56%
|67 397 M $
|-4.26%
|37 857 M $
|+64.86%
|27 947 M $
|+20.19%
|10 730 M $
|-21.57%
|10 243 M $
|+14.31%
|10 090 M $
|+2.71%
|10 074 M $
|+29.01%
|6 334 M $