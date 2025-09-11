Bank of America confirms its 'buy' recommendation and €54 price target on Inditex, pointing to the acceleration in sales in the third quarter as a 'key positive' after a 15% decline in multiples since March. '



'The 9% increase in sales in local currency since the beginning of the quarter exceeded expectations and shows a continued acceleration in sales growth momentum,' the broker says, which has raised its 2026-28 EPS by less than 1%.



For the second quarter, although the Spanish textile group missed the consensus for sales growth in local currency by 140bp (at +5.8%), it exceeded the consensus for operating margin by 40bp (at 19.2%).