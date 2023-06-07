Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:39:49 2023-06-07 am EDT
33.48 EUR   +5.20%
03:37aINDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:33aINDITEX : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:31aSpanish stocks outperform as Inditex jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inditex Earnings, Sales Rose in 1Q -- Update

06/07/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

Spain's Industria de Diseno Textil, owner of Zara clothing stores, on Wednesday reported higher earnings and sales for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

The company, known as Inditex, posted net profit of 1.17 billion euros ($1.25 billion), from EUR766 million in the year-prior period, on sales which grew to EUR7.61 billion from EUR6.74 billion in the first quarter of the previous year.

Operating income also grew, reaching EUR1.48 billion in the period, from EUR1.03 billion in the same period the year prior, with margin growing to 19.5% from 15.3%, Inditex said.

Quarterly gross margin reached 60.5%, an increase of 34 basis points from the first quarter of 2022, it said.

Sales in constant currency--both in stores and online--grew 16% between May 1 and June 4 versus the same period the year before, said the company.

Looking ahead, it expects a stable gross margin, plus or minus 50 basis points. It also expects ordinary capital expenditure of about EUR1.6 billion as it seeks efficiencies and to increase its competitive differentiation to the next level, Inditex said.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0317ET

All news about INDITEX
03:37aINDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:33aINDITEX : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:31aSpanish stocks outperform as Inditex jumps
RE
03:27aINDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:18aInditex Earnings, Sales Rose in 1Q -- Update
DJ
02:15aInditex Earnings, Sales Rose in 1Q
DJ
01:53aZara Owner Inditex Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Attributable Profit, Sales
MT
01:36aZara-owner Inditex Q1 profit beats forecasts as sale boon continues
RE
01:24aInditex Explores Fund to Back Green Startups
MT
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Nudge Higher as Market Waits for ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDITEX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 35 033 M 37 445 M 37 445 M
Net income 2024 4 577 M 4 892 M 4 892 M
Net cash 2024 5 810 M 6 210 M 6 210 M
P/E ratio 2024 21,5x
Yield 2024 4,26%
Capitalization 99 037 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
EV / Sales 2025 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 116 075
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 31,82 €
Average target price 32,43 €
Spread / Average Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX28.05%105 854
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.26%75 006
KERING5.55%65 712
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.68%35 266
HENNES & MAURITZ AB25.34%21 103
BURBERRY GROUP PLC8.77%10 136
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer