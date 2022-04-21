Inditex : rolls over the InTalent Programme which will bring 15 excellent researchers to Universidade da Coruña

21 April 2022

Inditex is stepping up its commitment to research talent in the university arena with the second edition of InTalent, a programme endowed by the Group with €1.5 million, which will allow Universidade da Coruña (UDC) to hire 15 top-class researchers.

This Wednesday, the CEO of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, and the Dean of UDC, Julio Abalde, put their names to the agreement for the rollout of the second edition of the InTalent Programme.

That agreement for attracting research talent, which was signed in UDC's Dean's Office, entails €1.5 million of funding from Inditex. Thanks to this patronage, UDC will be able to hire 15 stellar researchers during the term of the agreement, which runs until 2026.

The InTalent Programme is open to researchers of any nationality keen to pursue his or her lines of investigation at UDC that are already beneficiaries of the Ramón y Cajal Grants awarded by Spain's Ministry of Science and Innovation.

The aim is to raise the level of UDC's research effort and make it beacon for excellent researchers from Spain and abroad and to increase funding for research initiatives.

Six researchers during the first edition

The first edition of InTalent, which got underway in October 2016 with funding of €1.45 million from Inditex, allowed UDC to hire six top-class researchers which it selected from more than 300 applicants from all around the world (194 Spaniards with the remaining 122 candidates coming from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa).

The achievements under the umbrella of InTalent by Elena Pazos, José Antonio Cortés, Ana Rey, Jorge Ledo, Mónica Ferrín and José A. Iglesias in the areas of chemistry, environmental science and social anthropology, biology, history, political science and computing science generated a return of close to €7 million for UDC, that is, a return of five euros for every euro invested in the programme.

Elena Pazos went on to win one of the most prestigious science grants in Europe - the European Research Council's €1.5-million Starting Grant - for further pursuit of her research work. The other participants also obtained Ramón y Cajal Grants for finishing up their projects.