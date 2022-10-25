Inditex sells Russian business to Middle Eastern Daher Group

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex
has agreed to sell its stores in Russia to UAE-based Daher
Group, though it did not rule out returning to the country if
circumstances change, the Spanish clothing company said on
Tuesday.
Inditex closed its over 500 stores in Russia in March
following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and subsequent
Western sanctions.
The Kremlin considers the United Arab Emirates and a number
of other Gulf and Asian nations as friendly countries whose
companies are encouraged to do business in Russia.
The terms of the deal, which were not disclosed, will allow
a "substantial number" of jobs to be preserved, Inditex said in
a statement, as the transaction includes the transfer of most
store lease contracts.
Provided landlords approve the change in ownership, the
Spanish firm said its premises could be adapted to accommodate
Daher's operations. A company source told Reuters that Daher
Group is Emirati.
Another Spanish fashion retailer, Mango, said this year it
was in talks with local partners in Russia to hand over the
shops it had temporarily closed in March.
Zara's main global rival H&M said in July it would wind down
its business in Russia.
(Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei
Khalip and Josie Kao)