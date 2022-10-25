Advanced search
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-25 am EDT
23.61 EUR   +3.10%
Inditex sells Russian business to Middle Eastern Daher Group

10/25/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex has agreed to sell its stores in Russia to UAE-based Daher Group, though it did not rule out returning to the country if circumstances change, the Spanish clothing company said on Tuesday.

Inditex closed its over 500 stores in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and subsequent Western sanctions.

The Kremlin considers the United Arab Emirates and a number of other Gulf and Asian nations as friendly countries whose companies are encouraged to do business in Russia.

The terms of the deal, which were not disclosed, will allow a "substantial number" of jobs to be preserved, Inditex said in a statement, as the transaction includes the transfer of most store lease contracts.

Provided landlords approve the change in ownership, the Spanish firm said its premises could be adapted to accommodate Daher's operations. A company source told Reuters that Daher Group is Emirati.

Another Spanish fashion retailer, Mango, said this year it was in talks with local partners in Russia to hand over the shops it had temporarily closed in March.

Zara's main global rival H&M said in July it would wind down its business in Russia. (Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.72% 3.6562 Delayed Quote.-13.28%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 2.95% 116.68 Delayed Quote.-36.35%
INDITEX 3.10% 23.61 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.98% 61.6 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 063 M 30 986 M 30 986 M
Net income 2023 3 887 M 3 877 M 3 877 M
Net cash 2023 8 645 M 8 623 M 8 623 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 4,93%
Capitalization 71 258 M 70 420 M 71 081 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 153 488
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Average target price 27,50 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlos Crespo González COO, MD-Sustainable & Digital Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX-19.73%70 420
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.75%56 838
KERING-35.44%55 419
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.79%30 226
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.35%16 575
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-57.07%8 144