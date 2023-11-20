Inditex: share price advances, an analyst reinforces its position

Inditex shares posted one of the biggest rises on the IBEX 35 index on Monday on the Madrid Stock Exchange, in the wake of encouraging comments from Barclays analysts.



In a note released this morning, the research firm said it expected "solid" quarterly results from the Spanish clothing giant at its next publication, scheduled for December 13.



Barclays explains that it expects "double-digit" sales growth at constant exchange rates, accompanied by an improvement in gross margin.



The research firm therefore raises its target price from €30 to €32, while renewing its recommendation to "weight in line".



Following these optimistic comments, the share price of the owner of the Zara chain gained 1.5% around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.



