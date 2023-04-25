Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:36:27 2023-04-25 pm EDT
31.30 EUR   -0.06%
12:16pSpain's Tendam hands Russian shops to Belarusian company
RE
04/24INDITEX : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/24Retailers to tackle sustainability at key conference
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Tendam hands Russian shops to Belarusian company

04/25/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish fashion group Tendam will reopen its stores in Russia through a Belarusian company, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday, following the model of Mango which transferred its stores to Russian franchisees last year.

Spain's third-largest fashion retailer has kept its 19 stores in Russia closed since March last year, alongside many Western companies that suspended operations in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions imposed by the European Union and United States on Moscow.

Tendam agreed in March with Belarusian company ALC Belvirineja to hand over its business in Russia under a franchise agreement, Tendam CEO Jaume Miquel told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress in Barcelona.

Miquel said he did not know whether the company would return to Russia in the future or continue to operate there through franchises.

The company had about 400 employees in Russia and the country accounted for 2% of its sales before the war. Overall, Tendam has 1,805 stores - 1,200 of which it operates itself - in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

Last year Mango started to transfer the 55 shops it was directly operating in Russia to local partners. While 30 shops remain permanently closed, Mango said in March it was present in 90 stores in Russia under franchise agreements.

Zara owner Inditex opted to exit Russia completely, agreeing to sell its business there to the UAE-based Daher Group in October, after closing 500 stores in March 2022.

Only 245 Inditex stores will re-open following the deal, but the new brands will be completely different from Inditex's brands, the company said in its annual report. As part of the agreement, Inditex did not rule out returning to the country if circumstances change.

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Corina Pons and Helen Reid


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. 0.70% 2.87 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.78% 4.0278 Delayed Quote.2.68%
INDITEX 0.19% 31.38 Delayed Quote.26.04%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6719 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.25% 81.64 Delayed Quote.13.72%
All news about INDITEX
12:16pSpain's Tendam hands Russian shops to Belarusian company
RE
04/24INDITEX : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/24Retailers to tackle sustainability at key conference
RE
04/11INDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/05Zara Owner Inditex Receives Go-Ahead to Sell Russian Business to UAE's Daher
MT
04/05Moscow approves sale of Inditex's Russian business to UAE-based buyer
RE
03/31Zara founder buys luxury apartment building in Dublin for $108 million
RE
03/31In the background, Inditex heiress sets tone for Zara revamp
RE
03/30H&M shares surge after surprise profit
RE
03/30Fashion retailer H&M posts surprise Dec-Feb profit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDITEX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 34 493 M 38 030 M 38 030 M
Net income 2024 4 474 M 4 933 M 4 933 M
Net cash 2024 5 835 M 6 433 M 6 433 M
P/E ratio 2024 21,6x
Yield 2024 4,24%
Capitalization 97 481 M 107 B 107 B
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
EV / Sales 2025 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 116 075
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 31,32 €
Average target price 31,16 €
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX26.04%107 476
KERING22.99%78 803
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.18.73%72 712
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.32%36 398
HENNES & MAURITZ AB38.06%24 587
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-4.52%12 570
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer