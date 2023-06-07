Advanced search
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:39:55 2023-06-07 am EDT
33.49 EUR   +5.23%
03:37aINDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:33aINDITEX : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:31aSpanish stocks outperform as Inditex jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spanish stocks outperform as Inditex jumps

06/07/2023 | 03:31am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Spanish stocks rose on Wednesday after Zara-owner Inditex's strong quarterly showing, while its European peers lagged as luxury companies and miners dipped after weak China trade data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% lower, while Spain's IBEX 35 index gained 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

Inditex rose nearly 4% after it said sales of its spring-summer collection jumped by 16% over the past month.

European retailers jumped 2.2%, leading sectoral gains, while miners shed 0.7%.

China's exports shrank much faster than expected in May, while imports extended declines with a grim outlook for global demand, especially from developed markets.

China-exposed luxury giant and Europe's most valuable firm LVMH fell 0.5%.

Worries also remained of further interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve next week, in the face of slowing economic growth.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
