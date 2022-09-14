Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. INDITEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX

(ITX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:21 2022-09-14 am EDT
22.70 EUR   +3.42%
02:18aZara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
RE
02:12aZara Owner Inditex Posts Surge in 1st Half Profit, Sales
DJ
02:00aINDITEX : First Half Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zara Owner Inditex Posts Surge in 1st Half Profit, Sales

09/14/2022 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Industria de Diseno Textil SA, the owner of Zara known as Inditex, posted higher profit and sales for the first half, after positive online sales in the second quarter as customers turned to spring and summer collections.

The Spanish fashion giant, which also owns Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, said Wednesday that net profit for the six months ended July 31 surged to 1.79 billion euros ($1.78 billion) from EUR1.27 billion last year.

Sales climbed to EUR14.85 billion from EUR11.94 billion. Store and online sales in constant currency between Aug. 1 and Sept. 11 rose 11% versus the record period last year.

Inditex said it expects online sales to exceed 30% of total sales by 2024.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose to EUR2.43 billion in the first half from EUR1.69 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to EUR4.03 billion from EUR3.10 billion.

For the year, Inditex expects a stable gross margin, plus or minus 50 basis points, as well as a positive 0.5% currency effect on sales.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 0211ET

All news about INDITEX
02:18aZara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
RE
02:12aZara Owner Inditex Posts Surge in 1st Half Profit, Sales
DJ
02:00aINDITEX : First Half Results
PU
01:39aZara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
RE
12:23aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Slide Again as Global Rout Continues
DJ
09/13AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder Amancio Ortega to buy U.S. warehouses for $905 million
RE
09/12NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Implements 1-For-30 Reverse Stock Split
MT
09/12INDITEX : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/08INDITEX : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/07INDITEX : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDITEX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 449 M 30 468 M 30 468 M
Net income 2023 3 753 M 3 755 M 3 755 M
Net cash 2023 9 179 M 9 185 M 9 185 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 5,10%
Capitalization 68 318 M 68 359 M 68 359 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 119 033
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart INDITEX
Duration : Period :
INDITEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 21,95 €
Average target price 27,63 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar García Maceiras Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Marta Ortega Pérez Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlos Crespo González COO, MD-Sustainable & Digital Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDITEX-23.06%68 359
KERING-26.00%64 312
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.44%60 291
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.89%31 187
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.12%17 400
PRADA S.P.A.-14.73%13 969