MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Marta Ortega, who chairs Zara owner Inditex, the world's biggest listed fashion group by sales, gave birth to her third child this month, Spanish magazine Hola reported on Saturday and a source familiar with her pregnancy confirmed.

Marta Ortega has helped Inditex to boost sales and profits since she became non-executive chairwoman in April 2022, trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex's fast-fashion image and attract more aspirational shoppers, according to investors and analysts.

Inditex shares are trading around 52% higher than a year ago in a sign of investor support for the leadership of Marta Ortega and CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras, a duo backed by a committee of managers with more than two decades in the company.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about Marta Ortega's new baby boy and any subsequent maternity leave she might take.

Ortega, 39, the youngest daughter of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, already has a boy and a girl.

She is married to Carlos Torretta, who is her second husband and works on Zara's communication strategy. (Reporting by Corina Pons. Editing by Jane Merriman)