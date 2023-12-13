MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex said on Wednesday its net profit jumped 32.5% jump in February-October, but the fast fashion giant's sales growth in the nine-month period slowed down from a year ago amid tougher times for consumers.

The world's biggest fashion retailer said its net profit rose to 4.1 billion euros ($4.42 billion) in line with analysts, most of whom are still betting on the company's ability to sell fashion faster and drawing more aspirational shoppers.

($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro)