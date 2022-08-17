|
Indiva : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
INDIVA LIMITED
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Indiva Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
As at
|
Note
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
2,513,017
|
2,480,335
|
Accounts receivable
|
6
|
3,953,847
|
5,870,468
|
Inventory
|
7
|
4,902,340
|
6,442,301
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
8
|
481,271
|
650,011
|
Prepaid royalties
|
13
|
13,836
|
71,246
|
Assets held for sale
|
11
|
131,460
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
11,995,771
|
15,514,361
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
21,616,154
|
22,396,477
|
Assets in process
|
10
|
132,134
|
59,863
|
Equipment deposits
|
9
|
1,065,091
|
726,711
|
Intangible assets
|
12
|
1,762,417
|
1,866,147
|
Prepaid royalties
|
13
|
1,928,605
|
1,877,704
|
Total assets
|
|
38,500,172
|
42,441,263
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
8,845,224
|
7,878,322
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
-
|
4,025
|
Other liabilities
|
15
|
168,109
|
156,780
|
Lease liability
|
16
|
149,320
|
150,457
|
Convertible debentures
|
17
|
2,767,431
|
701,158
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
11,930,084
|
8,890,742
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
15
|
716,689
|
731,393
|
Lease liability
|
16
|
491,805
|
564,068
|
Loan payable
|
14
|
18,627,219
|
18,327,529
|
Convertible debentures
|
17
|
-
|
1,898,412
|
Total liabilities
|
|
31,765,797
|
30,412,144
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
18
|
57,229,825
|
57,229,825
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
5,846,383
|
5,737,124
|
Reserves
|
|
5,801,116
|
5,629,233
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(19,537)
|
(19,537)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(62,123,412)
|
(56,547,526)
|
Total equity
|
|
6,734,375
|
12,029,119
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
38,500,172
|
42,441,263
Going Concern (Note 3), Commitments (Note 26), and Subsequent Events (Note 29)
|
N. Marotta
|
J. Yersh
|
Carmine (Niel) Marotta
|
James Yersh
Indiva Limited
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Note
|
Gross revenue
|
|
Excise taxes
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
7
|
|
Write-down of inventory
|
7
|
Gross margin before fair value adjustments
|
|
Fair value adjustment on sale of
|
|
inventory
|
|
Unrealized loss on changes in fair value of
|
|
biological assets
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
|
Research and development
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
18(c)
|
Expected credit loss (recovery)
|
23(c)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and
|
9
|
equipment
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
12
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
Other income (expenses)
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
Finance costs
|
21
|
Interest income
|
|
Loss on issuance of shares
|
|
Provision for onerous contract
|
|
Impairment and loss on disposal of
|
11
|
property, plant and equipment
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
Deferred tax recovery
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
attributable to shareholders
|
|
Loss per share, basic and diluted
|
19
|
Weighted average number of outstanding
|
19
|
shares, basic and diluted
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
Six months ended June 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
(Note 5)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
8,891,274
|
9,870,342
|
18,590,061
|
16,740,560
|
(764,745)
|
(875,481)
|
(1,584,962)
|
(1,577,703)
|
8,126,529
|
8,994,861
|
17,005,099
|
15,162,857
|
(5,435,769)
|
(5,978,479)
|
(11,685,921)
|
(11,006,230)
|
(523,700)
|
(289,035)
|
(1,372,954)
|
(1,096,425)
|
2,167,060
|
2,727,347
|
3,946,224
|
3,060,202
|
-
|
(14,555)
|
-
|
(57,761)
|
-
|
(2,814)
|
-
|
(143,359)
|
2,167,060
|
2,709,978
|
3,946,224
|
2,859,082
|
1,359,663
|
1,675,036
|
2,807,848
|
2,800,532
|
1,625,421
|
1,091,019
|
3,356,101
|
1,960,954
|
225,129
|
40,965
|
335,826
|
40,965
|
176,660
|
162,094
|
288,047
|
273,257
|
(2,295)
|
5,918
|
(536)
|
18,357
|
51,793
|
71,443
|
98,879
|
127,644
|
51,865
|
51,983
|
103,729
|
103,965
|
3,488,236
|
3,098,458
|
6,989,894
|
5,325,674
|
(1,321,176)
|
(388,480)
|
(3,043,670)
|
(2,466,592)
|
(20,706)
|
4,861
|
(34,593)
|
81,866
|
(1,161,766)
|
(653,367)
|
(2,298,807)
|
(1,299,990)
|
5,550
|
1,357
|
6,859
|
1,832
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20,130)
|
-
|
(700,959)
|
-
|
(1,102,756)
|
(3,735)
|
(10,340)
|
(205,675)
|
(10,340)
|
(2,501,833)
|
(1,746,928)
|
(5,575,886)
|
(4,816,110)
|
-
|
266,954
|
-
|
266,954
|
(2,501,833)
|
(1,479,974)
|
(5,575,886)
|
(4,549,156)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.03)
|
146,150,202
|
135,995,619
|
146,150,202
|
128,219,249
Indiva Limited
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed
|
|
Accumulated
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
Note
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
surplus
|
Reserves
|
deficit
|
loss
|
Total
|
|
|
|
#
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2022
|
5
|
146,150,202
|
57,229,825
|
5,737,124
|
5,629,233
|
(56,547,526)
|
(19,537)
|
12,029,119
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
18(c)
|
-
|
-
|
109,259
|
171,883
|
-
|
-
|
281,142
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,575,886)
|
-
|
(5,575,886)
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2022
|
|
146,150,202
|
57,229,825
|
5,846,383
|
5,801,116
|
(62,123,412)
|
(19,537)
|
6,734,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed
|
|
Accumulated
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
Note
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
surplus
|
Reserves
|
deficit
|
loss
|
Total
|
|
|
|
#
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2021
|
5
|
109,555,952
|
42,415,786
|
4,723,080
|
5,337,081
|
(41,330,865)
|
(19,537)
|
11,125,545
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
-
|
97,222
|
217,648
|
-
|
-
|
314,870
|
|
Issuance of shares
|
|
25,000,000
|
12,115,390
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,115,390
|
|
Share issuance costs
|
|
-
|
(594,972)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(594,972)
|
|
Shares issued in lieu of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
183,000
|
65,880
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
65,880
|
|
Warrants exercised
|
|
95,000
|
51,095
|
-
|
(13,095)
|
-
|
-
|
38,000
|
|
Broker warrants exercised
|
|
486,667
|
229,220
|
-
|
(83,220)
|
-
|
-
|
146,000
|
|
Expired Warrants
|
|
-
|
-
|
99,509
|
(99,509)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Conversion of convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
debentures
|
|
675,000
|
147,348
|
-
|
(41,621)
|
-
|
-
|
105,727
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,549,156)
|
-
|
(4,549,156)
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
|
135,995,619
|
54,429,747
|
4,919,811
|
5,317,284
|
(45,880,021)
|
(19,537)
|
18,767,284
Indiva Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
OPERATING ACTIVITES
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
(5,575,886)
|
(4,549,156)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax recovery
|
|
-
|
(266,954)
|
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
|
|
-
|
143,359
|
Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|
|
-
|
57,761
|
Write-off of inventory to net realizable value
|
7
|
1,372,954
|
1,096,425
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9, 12
|
202,608
|
231,609
|
Impairment and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
11
|
205,675
|
10,340
|
Interest, accretion of discounts and deferred transaction costs
|
|
577,717
|
809,215
|
Share-based compensation
|
18
|
281,142
|
314,870
|
Shares issued to settle account payable and interest on convertible
|
|
|
|
debenture
|
|
-
|
65,880
|
Provision for onerous contract
|
|
|
1,102,756
|
Interest income
|
|
(6,859)
|
(1,832)
|
Changes in working capital items
|
20
|
3,686,497
|
(5,758,678)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
743,848
|
(6,744,405)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
(79,108)
|
(291,538)
|
Purchase of assets in process
|
10
|
(193,819)
|
(560,842)
|
Building, equipment and construction deposits
|
9
|
(338,380)
|
-
|
Proceeds on disposal of assets held for sale
|
11
|
885
|
-
|
Interest income
|
|
6,859
|
1,832
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
(603,563)
|
(850,548)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of equity units, net of costs
|
|
-
|
11,787,372
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
|
-
|
184,000
|
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
|
16
|
(107,603)
|
(104,405)
|
Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs
|
|
-
|
8,881,183
|
Repayment of loan payable
|
|
-
|
(4,892,864)
|
Repayment of promissory note
|
|
-
|
(1,614,438)
|
Advances on factoring payable
|
|
-
|
3,659,415
|
Repayments on factoring payable
|
|
-
|
(7,234,881)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(107,603)
|
10,665,382
|
Change in cash
|
|
32,682
|
3,070,429
|
Cash, beginning of the period
|
|
2,480,335
|
314,042
|
Cash, end of the period
|
|
2,513,017
|
3,384,471
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Indiva Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about INDIVA LIMITED
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on INDIVA LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
40,7 M
31,6 M
31,6 M
|Net income 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
22,8 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-3,00x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
22,1 M
17,1 M
17,1 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,10x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|73,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|0,15 CAD
|Average target price
|0,50 CAD
|Spread / Average Target
|233%