Indiva : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

08/17/2022
INDIVA LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Indiva Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

As at

Note

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Note 5)

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

2,513,017

2,480,335

Accounts receivable

6

3,953,847

5,870,468

Inventory

7

4,902,340

6,442,301

Prepaid expenses and deposits

8

481,271

650,011

Prepaid royalties

13

13,836

71,246

Assets held for sale

11

131,460

-

Total current assets

11,995,771

15,514,361

Other non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

21,616,154

22,396,477

Assets in process

10

132,134

59,863

Equipment deposits

9

1,065,091

726,711

Intangible assets

12

1,762,417

1,866,147

Prepaid royalties

13

1,928,605

1,877,704

Total assets

38,500,172

42,441,263

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,845,224

7,878,322

Deferred revenue

-

4,025

Other liabilities

15

168,109

156,780

Lease liability

16

149,320

150,457

Convertible debentures

17

2,767,431

701,158

Total current liabilities

11,930,084

8,890,742

Other non-current liabilities

Other liabilities

15

716,689

731,393

Lease liability

16

491,805

564,068

Loan payable

14

18,627,219

18,327,529

Convertible debentures

17

-

1,898,412

Total liabilities

31,765,797

30,412,144

Equity

Share capital

18

57,229,825

57,229,825

Contributed surplus

5,846,383

5,737,124

Reserves

5,801,116

5,629,233

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,537)

(19,537)

Accumulated deficit

(62,123,412)

(56,547,526)

Total equity

6,734,375

12,029,119

Total liabilities and equity

38,500,172

42,441,263

Going Concern (Note 3), Commitments (Note 26), and Subsequent Events (Note 29)

N. Marotta

J. Yersh

Carmine (Niel) Marotta

James Yersh

Indiva Limited

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Note

Gross revenue

Excise taxes

Net revenue

Cost of goods sold

7

Write-down of inventory

7

Gross margin before fair value adjustments

Fair value adjustment on sale of

inventory

Unrealized loss on changes in fair value of

biological assets

Gross margin

Operating expenses

General and administrative

Marketing and sales

Research and development

Share-based compensation

18(c)

Expected credit loss (recovery)

23(c)

Depreciation of property, plant and

9

equipment

Amortization of intangible assets

12

Total operating expenses

Loss from operations

Other income (expenses)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

Finance costs

21

Interest income

Loss on issuance of shares

Provision for onerous contract

Impairment and loss on disposal of

11

property, plant and equipment

Loss before income taxes

Deferred tax recovery

Net loss and comprehensive loss

attributable to shareholders

Loss per share, basic and diluted

19

Weighted average number of outstanding

19

shares, basic and diluted

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Note 5)

(Note 5)

$

$

$

$

8,891,274

9,870,342

18,590,061

16,740,560

(764,745)

(875,481)

(1,584,962)

(1,577,703)

8,126,529

8,994,861

17,005,099

15,162,857

(5,435,769)

(5,978,479)

(11,685,921)

(11,006,230)

(523,700)

(289,035)

(1,372,954)

(1,096,425)

2,167,060

2,727,347

3,946,224

3,060,202

-

(14,555)

-

(57,761)

-

(2,814)

-

(143,359)

2,167,060

2,709,978

3,946,224

2,859,082

1,359,663

1,675,036

2,807,848

2,800,532

1,625,421

1,091,019

3,356,101

1,960,954

225,129

40,965

335,826

40,965

176,660

162,094

288,047

273,257

(2,295)

5,918

(536)

18,357

51,793

71,443

98,879

127,644

51,865

51,983

103,729

103,965

3,488,236

3,098,458

6,989,894

5,325,674

(1,321,176)

(388,480)

(3,043,670)

(2,466,592)

(20,706)

4,861

(34,593)

81,866

(1,161,766)

(653,367)

(2,298,807)

(1,299,990)

5,550

1,357

6,859

1,832

-

-

-

(20,130)

-

(700,959)

-

(1,102,756)

(3,735)

(10,340)

(205,675)

(10,340)

(2,501,833)

(1,746,928)

(5,575,886)

(4,816,110)

-

266,954

-

266,954

(2,501,833)

(1,479,974)

(5,575,886)

(4,549,156)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.03)

146,150,202

135,995,619

146,150,202

128,219,249

Indiva Limited

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Share capital

Accumulated

other

Contributed

Accumulated

comprehensive

Note

Shares

Amount

surplus

Reserves

deficit

loss

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2022

5

146,150,202

57,229,825

5,737,124

5,629,233

(56,547,526)

(19,537)

12,029,119

Share-based compensation

18(c)

-

-

109,259

171,883

-

-

281,142

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(5,575,886)

-

(5,575,886)

Balance, June 30, 2022

146,150,202

57,229,825

5,846,383

5,801,116

(62,123,412)

(19,537)

6,734,375

Share capital

Accumulated

other

Contributed

Accumulated

comprehensive

Note

Shares

Amount

surplus

Reserves

deficit

loss

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2021

5

109,555,952

42,415,786

4,723,080

5,337,081

(41,330,865)

(19,537)

11,125,545

Share based compensation

-

-

97,222

217,648

-

-

314,870

Issuance of shares

25,000,000

12,115,390

-

-

-

-

12,115,390

Share issuance costs

-

(594,972)

-

-

-

-

(594,972)

Shares issued in lieu of

interest

183,000

65,880

-

-

-

-

65,880

Warrants exercised

95,000

51,095

-

(13,095)

-

-

38,000

Broker warrants exercised

486,667

229,220

-

(83,220)

-

-

146,000

Expired Warrants

-

-

99,509

(99,509)

-

-

-

Conversion of convertible

debentures

675,000

147,348

-

(41,621)

-

-

105,727

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,549,156)

-

(4,549,156)

Balance, June 30, 2021

135,995,619

54,429,747

4,919,811

5,317,284

(45,880,021)

(19,537)

18,767,284

Indiva Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Note

2022

2021

(Note 5)

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITES

Net loss for the period

(5,575,886)

(4,549,156)

Adjustments for:

Deferred tax recovery

-

(266,954)

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

-

143,359

Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold

-

57,761

Write-off of inventory to net realizable value

7

1,372,954

1,096,425

Depreciation and amortization

9, 12

202,608

231,609

Impairment and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

11

205,675

10,340

Interest, accretion of discounts and deferred transaction costs

577,717

809,215

Share-based compensation

18

281,142

314,870

Shares issued to settle account payable and interest on convertible

debenture

-

65,880

Provision for onerous contract

1,102,756

Interest income

(6,859)

(1,832)

Changes in working capital items

20

3,686,497

(5,758,678)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

743,848

(6,744,405)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

9

(79,108)

(291,538)

Purchase of assets in process

10

(193,819)

(560,842)

Building, equipment and construction deposits

9

(338,380)

-

Proceeds on disposal of assets held for sale

11

885

-

Interest income

6,859

1,832

Cash used in investing activities

(603,563)

(850,548)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of equity units, net of costs

-

11,787,372

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

184,000

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

16

(107,603)

(104,405)

Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs

-

8,881,183

Repayment of loan payable

-

(4,892,864)

Repayment of promissory note

-

(1,614,438)

Advances on factoring payable

-

3,659,415

Repayments on factoring payable

-

(7,234,881)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(107,603)

10,665,382

Change in cash

32,682

3,070,429

Cash, beginning of the period

2,480,335

314,042

Cash, end of the period

2,513,017

3,384,471

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiva Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
