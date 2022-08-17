Indiva : Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")

The following is a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Indiva Limited ("Indiva" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Interim Financial Statements").

All amounts in the MD&A are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts or unless indicated otherwise. The Company's accounting policies are in accordance with IFRS other than certain non-IFRS financial measures. For further information, see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

The Company's continuous disclosure documents are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

Indiva does not directly engage in any U.S. marijuana-related activities as defined in Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-352 dated February 8, 2012 (the "CSA Notice"). While the Company has partnered with U.S. based companies, these entities are not engaged in the cultivation, possession, or distribution of marijuana. Instead, the Company has partnered with U.S.-based companies which develop and license intellectual property and copyright branding to the cannabis market, and do not engage in 'plant-touching' activities.

The effective date of this MD&A is August 16, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain statements which contain "forward-looking information" and "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements included in this MD&A should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is, by its nature, prospective. It requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "capable", "budget", "pro forma" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements pertaining to: