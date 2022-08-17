Indiva : Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
INDIVA LIMITED
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS ("MD&A")
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
AUGUST 16, 2022
The following is a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Indiva Limited ("Indiva" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Interim Financial Statements").
All amounts in the MD&A are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts or unless indicated otherwise. The Company's accounting policies are in accordance with IFRS other than certain non-IFRS financial measures. For further information, see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
The Company's continuous disclosure documents are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
Indiva does not directly engage in any U.S. marijuana-related activities as defined in Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-352 dated February 8, 2012 (the "CSA Notice"). While the Company has partnered with U.S. based companies, these entities are not engaged in the cultivation, possession, or distribution of marijuana. Instead, the Company has partnered with U.S.-based companies which develop and license intellectual property and copyright branding to the cannabis market, and do not engage in 'plant-touching' activities.
The effective date of this MD&A is August 16, 2022.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This MD&A contains certain statements which contain "forward-looking information" and "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements included in this MD&A should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is, by its nature, prospective. It requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "capable", "budget", "pro forma" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements pertaining to:
the Company's future business and development prospects and strategies, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thereon;
the Company's future operating and financial results;
the competitive and business strategies of the Company;
whether the Company will have sufficient working capital and its ability to raise additional financing required in order to develop its business, continue operations, and/or pursue prospective opportunities;
expectations regarding production costs;
competitive conditions of the cannabis industry;
changes in the regulatory environment, including the introduction of new provincial and federal regulatory regimes relating to recreational cannabis;
the impact of changes in Canadian federal and provincial laws regarding medical and recreational cannabis on the Company;
expansion into international markets;
the performance of the Company's business and operations;
compliance with all applicable laws and regulations applicable to the Company, both in Canada and internationally, including the CSA Notice (as defined herein); and
compliance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policy, including the TSXV Bulletin (as defined herein).
The forward-looking statements within this document are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Those assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions on: (i) the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms; (ii) general economic, financial, market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates; (iii) consumer interest in the Company's products; (iv) competition; (v) anticipated and unanticipated costs; (vi) government regulation of the Company's activities and products;
timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; (viii) the Company's ability to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; and (ix) the Company's development plans and the timeframe for completion of such plans. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this MD&A. In addition, this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this MD&A, including, but not limited to, the following material factors:
the COVID-19 pandemic;
failure to comply with the requirements of the Company's licences to cultivate, process and sell cannabis;
failure to maintain the Company's licences to cultivate, process and sell cannabis;
share price volatility;
any adverse change or event impacting the Indiva Facility;
the Company's ability to obtain additional financing;
the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or permits;
delays in the delivery or installation of equipment by suppliers;
difficulties in integrating new equipment with existing facilities, shortages in materials or labor, defects in design or construction, diversion of management resources, and insufficient funding or other resource constraints;
any adverse or negative publicity, scientific research, limiting regulations, medical opinion and public opinion relating to the consumption of cannabis;
a bankruptcy, liquidation or reorganization of any of the Company's subsidiaries;
any delays in transporting the Company's product, breach of security or loss of product;
increased competition, including increased competition as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis;
failure to integrate an acquired business or realize the anticipated benefits of new partnerships;
amendments to laws, regulations and guidelines relating to the manufacture, management, transportation, storage and disposal of medical and recreational cannabis, health and safety, privacy, conduct of operations and protection of the environment;
loss of key personnel;
the failure of the Company to effectively manage growth;
failure to comply with all applicable laws and regulations, both in Canada and internationally, including the CSA Notice;
rising energy costs;
dependence on and failure to adhere to, third-party license agreements
failure to protect the Company's intellectual property;
potential conflicts of interest between management and the Company;
environmental and employee health risks;
restrictions on sales and marketing activities;
co-investmentwith third parties;
product recalls and obsolescence;
results from future clinical research;
fraudulent or illegal activity by employees, contractors or consultants;
competition from the illicit supply of cannabis;
security and cybersecurity breaches; and
failure to comply with TSXV policy, including the TSXV Bulletin.
Such factors are discussed in more detail under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict them all or to assess in advance the impact of each factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these factors are difficult to predict and that the assumptions used in developing the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Readers are also cautioned that the list of risk factors contained in this MD&A is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that the Company's actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements, and the variations may be material.
This MD&A may contain market and industry data and forecasts obtained from third party sources, industry publications and publicly available information. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Although management believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this MD&A or analyzed or verified the underlying studies or surveys relied upon or referred to by such sources.
The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this MD&A. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this MD&A or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.
OVERVIEW
INDIVA'S BUSINESS
Indiva, via its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Indiva Inc., is a Canadian producer of cannabis servicing the medical and, as of October 17, 2018, recreational markets. The Company is based in London, Ontario, Canada and its common shares (the "Common Shares") are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "NDVA" and the OTCQX under the symbol "NDVAF". On July 14, 2017, the Company received its first licence to produce cannabis under the former Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") and cannabis production commenced on September 12, 2017. Indiva subsequently transitioned its licences to the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act") regime on November 12, 2018.
