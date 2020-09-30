Indivior Calls for Widespread Commitment to Tackling Stigma in Patients with Opioid Use Disorder

Shatterproof's National Movement to End Stigma and online Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment

Tool offer resources dedicated to better addressing the needs of those struggling with addiction

Richmond, Virginia - September 30, 2020 - Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) is calling for a public health dialogue aimed at breaking the stigmas associated with substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder (OUD) as patients face widespread challenges in the midst of COVID-19.

One organization tackling this complex issue is Shatterproof, a national non-profit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. Shatterproof recently released a White Paper outlining the launch of a National Movement to End Addiction Stigma. Four types of stigma have been identified in negatively impacting those with OUD: public stigma, structural stigma, self-stigma, and stigma against medications for opioid use disorder. Stigma surrounding OUD creates an atmosphere where individuals with OUD do not feel accepted in society and feel as if their addiction is a moral failing instead of a disease.1

Less than one in five Americans are willing to closely associate with someone who is addicted to prescription drugs as a friend, colleague, or neighbor.2 Among those 12 and older who needed treatment for substance use but did not receive it, 14.9% felt that getting treatment would cause their neighbors or community to have a negative opinion of them.3 Those with OUD often accept the negative beliefs surrounding them, causing them to lose faith in themselves, discouraging them from seeking care.4

Furthermore, stigmatized individuals, such as those with OUD, may be excluded from treatment options. For example, a study in Massachusetts found 24% of emergency, family, and internal medicine providers believe if their practice treated OUD, it would attract undesirable patients.5

Those using medications for OUD are often viewed as not in recovery, but instead still addicted due to the use of another medication. As a result, less than 10% of those with OUD received medication- assisted treatment in 2017.6 Stigma, therefore, inhibits those with OUD from seeking and receiving adequate treatment, contributing significantly to the apparent treatment gap in those with OUD.

"Organizations like Shatterproof are bravely taking on the challenge of breaking the stigmas associated with OUD," said Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior. "Currently, isolation is heightened, intensifying the epidemic on drug use and stress for those seeking treatment for substance use disorder.7,8 It is important that all of us - advocacy, industry, government, patients and HCPs - work together on a collective solution to ensuring the needs of patients are addressed with the utmost sensitivity throughout their treatment journey."

Another valuable resource for those struggling with OUD during this challenging time, is the first-of-its- kind online Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment tool created by Shatterproof, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), and OpenBeds. This online resource, which includes 13 questions, is