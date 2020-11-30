Indivior : to 'vigorously defend' Reckitt Benckiser's $1.4 billion claim

The company "Strongly believes that the claim is without merit and that it has strong grounds for defending against the claim should it be served," said Indivior, which was spun off from Reckitt in 2014.

Indivior said that the claim has not been served yet.

Last week, the British drugmaker disclosed that Reckitt had submitted a 1.07 billion pound claim earlier this month to the Commercial Court in London against Indivior relating to their demerger agreement.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)