  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Indivior PLC
  News
  Summary
    INDV   GB00BRS65X63

INDIVIOR PLC

(INDV)
FDA flags risk of dental issues from use of opioid addiction drug buprenorphine

01/12/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday warned patients and prescribers about the risk of potential dental problems arising from the use of buprenorphine medicines to treat opioid addiction and pain.

The Food and Drug Administration said the opioid addiction treatment has been reported to cause tooth decay, infection, and, in some cases, total tooth loss in patients with no history of dental issues. (https://bit.ly/3fiJEj8)

The buprenorphine medicines that are associated with dental problems are tablets dissolved under the tongue and films placed against the inside of the cheek.

The FDA, which approved buprenorphine as a tablet in 2002 and as a film in 2015, said patients may lessen their risk by taking preventative measures, including waiting for at least one hour before brushing their teeth after use of the product.

The regulator's approved buprenorphine products include Orexo's Zubsolv, Indivior's Suboclade, among others.

The benefits of buprenorphine medicines for opioid use disorder and pain clearly outweigh the risks, and are important tools in treating these conditions, the FDA said. (Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 758 M - -
Net income 2021 159 M - -
Net cash 2021 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 177 M 2 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark Crossley Executive Director, CEO & COO
Ryan Preblick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham C. Hetherington Chairman
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Cynthia Cetani Chief Compliance & Integrity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIVIOR PLC-11.52%2 175
MERCK KGAA-11.41%99 345
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-9.91%37 276
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-1.44%14 389
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-5.25%6 053
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-3.48%5 020