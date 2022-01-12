FDA flags risk of dental issues from use of opioid addiction drug buprenorphine

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday
warned patients and prescribers about the risk of potential
dental problems arising from the use of buprenorphine medicines
to treat opioid addiction and pain.
The Food and Drug Administration said the opioid addiction
treatment has been reported to cause tooth decay, infection,
and, in some cases, total tooth loss in patients with no history
of dental issues. (https://bit.ly/3fiJEj8)
The buprenorphine medicines that are associated with dental
problems are tablets dissolved under the tongue and films placed
against the inside of the cheek.
The FDA, which approved buprenorphine as a tablet in 2002
and as a film in 2015, said patients may lessen their risk by
taking preventative measures, including waiting for at least one
hour before brushing their teeth after use of the product.
The regulator's approved buprenorphine products include
Orexo's Zubsolv, Indivior's Suboclade, among others.
The benefits of buprenorphine medicines for opioid use
disorder and pain clearly outweigh the risks, and are important
tools in treating these conditions, the FDA said.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)