FTSE 100 muted after strong inflation; midcaps buoyed by Indivior

* Rising prices likely to dent spending- analyst
* Russia-Ukraine tensions ease, but still in focus
* Indivior headed for best day in a year
Feb 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 was flat on Wednesday as
gains in commodity stocks were offset by losses in retailers
following a spike in January inflation, while pharmaceutical
firm Indivior lifted the midcap index with its plans for a U.S.
listing.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index kept to a tight range
in morning trade, with major oil and mining stocks among the top
boosts after easing Russia-Ukraine tensions helped commodity
prices.
Data showed inflation hit a near 30-year high in January,
supporting bets on a further rate rise to 0.75% or 1% by the
Bank of England in March.
Consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest drag on the
FTSE 100, as analysts flagged more headwinds to spending from
rising prices.
"Just how long shoppers will keep splashing the cash will be
an increasing cause for concern for retailers especially with
the one-two punch of another interest rate rise in March, and
energy bills being hiked dramatically in April," said Susannah
Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
The pound also rose after the data, which is likely
to weigh on export-oriented sectors.
"Inflation has inched up again, but hostilities over Ukraine
seem to be ticking down and investors are seeking solace that
for now there are no big shocks to the system," Streeter said.
UK stocks had rallied on Tuesday amid reports of some troop
withdrawals by Russia from near the Ukraine border. But the
reports were regarded with some skepticism by western leaders.
The benchmark midcap index rose 0.2%, with Indivior
the top boost, up 11.8%.
The opioid addiction treatment maker was headed for its best
day in a year after it said it was exploring a secondary listing
in the United States, its biggest market, following a rise in
annual sales.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)