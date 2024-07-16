INDIVIOR PLC

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

WEEKLY REPORT

July 16, 2024

INDIVIOR PLC ("Indivior") announces that it purchased for cancellation a total of 97,756 of its ordinary shares of $0.50 each through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc in the period from July 8, 2024, up to and including July 12, 2024, in connection with its $100m Share Repurchase Program. Aggregated information on the purchase of these shares can be found in the table below.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), Indivior has 133,895,931 ordinary shares of $0.50 each with voting rights in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure (133,895,931) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Indivior under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All repurchases by Indivior are "On Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

Aggregated information

Trading Date Trading Venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p) 08/07/2024 LSE 4,890 1,173.19 08/07/2024 BATE 2,679 1,173.11 08/07/2024 CHIX 5,259 1,173.40 08/07/2024 AQUIS 714 1,175.18 09/07/2024 LSE 5,489 758.70 09/07/2024 BATE 3,592 760.70 09/07/2024 CHIX 9,025 748.42 09/07/2024 AQUIS 1,788 737.65 10/07/2024 LSE 6,879 772.48 10/07/2024 BATE 2,394 771.68 10/07/2024 CHIX 10,340 774.49 10/07/2024 AQUIS 1,222 773.39 11/07/2024 LSE 9,175 820.14 11/07/2024 BATE 2,963 823.43 11/07/2024 CHIX 7,219 812.54 11/07/2024 AQUIS 731 826.21 12/07/2024 LSE 7,593 827.16 12/07/2024 BATE 3,368 828.72 12/07/2024 CHIX 10,373 830.53 12/07/2024 AQUIS 2,063 831.50

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the assimilated Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of Indivior during the above period as part of the Share Repurchase Program can be found at www.indivior.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/share-repurchase-program.

Indivior PLC's Legal Entity Identifier code is 213800V3NCQTY7IED471.

Contact:

Jason Thompson

Vice President, Investor Relations

1-804-402-7123