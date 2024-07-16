INDIVIOR PLC
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
WEEKLY REPORT
July 16, 2024
INDIVIOR PLC ("Indivior") announces that it purchased for cancellation a total of 97,756 of its ordinary shares of $0.50 each through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc in the period from July 8, 2024, up to and including July 12, 2024, in connection with its $100m Share Repurchase Program. Aggregated information on the purchase of these shares can be found in the table below.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), Indivior has 133,895,931 ordinary shares of $0.50 each with voting rights in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.
The above figure (133,895,931) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Indivior under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
All repurchases by Indivior are "On Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.
Aggregated information
Trading Date
Trading Venue
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p)
08/07/2024
LSE
4,890
1,173.19
08/07/2024
BATE
2,679
1,173.11
08/07/2024
CHIX
5,259
1,173.40
08/07/2024
AQUIS
714
1,175.18
09/07/2024
LSE
5,489
758.70
09/07/2024
BATE
3,592
760.70
09/07/2024
CHIX
9,025
748.42
09/07/2024
AQUIS
1,788
737.65
10/07/2024
LSE
6,879
772.48
10/07/2024
BATE
2,394
771.68
10/07/2024
CHIX
10,340
774.49
10/07/2024
AQUIS
1,222
773.39
11/07/2024
LSE
9,175
820.14
11/07/2024
BATE
2,963
823.43
11/07/2024
CHIX
7,219
812.54
11/07/2024
AQUIS
731
826.21
12/07/2024
LSE
7,593
827.16
12/07/2024
BATE
3,368
828.72
12/07/2024
CHIX
10,373
830.53
12/07/2024
AQUIS
2,063
831.50
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the assimilated Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of Indivior during the above period as part of the Share Repurchase Program can be found at www.indivior.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/share-repurchase-program.
Indivior PLC's Legal Entity Identifier code is 213800V3NCQTY7IED471.
Contact:
Jason Thompson
Vice President, Investor Relations
1-804-402-7123
