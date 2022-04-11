Log in
    INDV   GB00BRS65X63

INDIVIOR PLC

(INDV)
04/11 10:20:27 am EDT
329.00 GBX   +0.30%
10:01aINDIVIOR : Financial Document
PU
04/08Indivior PLC Publishes Modeling Data Showing Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression in Chronic Opioid Users
CI
04/08INDIVIOR : Publishes Modeling Data Showing Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression in Chronic Opioid Users
PU
Indivior : Financial Document

04/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
INDIVIOR

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

Contents

  • 1 Introduction

  • 2 At a glance

    • 58 Chair's governance statement

      • 118 Independent Auditors' report

  • 4 Our purpose in action

    • 60 Board of Directors

      • 128 Financial statements

  • 6 Chair's statement

    • 62 Executive Committee

  • 8 Our purpose in action - a patient story

    • 63 Corporate governance

      • 171 Information for shareholders

  • 10 Chief Executive Officer's review

    • 91 Directors' remuneration report

    • 112 Directors' report

  • 16 Our purpose in action - an employee perspective

    • 116 Statement of Directors' responsibilities

  • 18 Chief Scientific Officer's review

  • 22 Business model

  • 24 Stakeholder engagement

  • 30 Responsibility

  • 38 Non-financial information statement

  • 39 Financial review

  • 43 Legal proceedings

  • 47 Risk management

  • 57 Viability statement

2021 Financial Results

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

$791m +22%

$213m

$205m

Net revenue

Operating profit

Net income

(2020: $647m)

(2020: $156m operating loss)

(2020: $148m net loss)

$244m 88%

$187m 113%

$140m 137%

Net revenue from SUBLOCADE® (2020: $130m)

Adjusted operating profit* (2020: $88m)

Adjusted net income* (2020: $59m)

$853m 37%

$1,102m 28%

Year-end net cash balance** (2020: $623m)

Year-end cash balance (2020: $858m)

* Excluding exceptional items (further details on pages 137 to 139).

** See Note 19 of the Notes to the Group financial statements for the definition of net cash.

...a better future for patients

WE DO.

Our vision is that the millions of people across the globe suffering from substance use disorders and serious mental illness have access to evidence-based treatment to change lives.

Our Company was founded to help tackle the opioid crisis, one of the largest and most urgent public health emergencies of our time. Our purpose is to bring science-based, life-transforming treatments to patients. We strive to help eliminate the stigma of addiction.

brain function, which leads to improvements in behaviors associated with addiction. Longer-term use of these medications is associated with improved outcomes.5

We take our role as a responsible steward of these medications extremely seriously.

We discovered buprenorphine and developed it as a leading evidence-based treatment for opioid dependence, while concurrently advocating for a more effective recovery care models. Buprenorphine is among the medications for opioid use disorder that is included in the World Health Organization (WHO) essential medication list.1

We cultivate a culture of integrity and commit ourselves to the highest standards of governance. We believe our long-term success is directly linked to operating in a responsible way and in a way that minimizes our impact on the environment. We support efforts to educate around safety and proper use of our treatments.

Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) for opioid use disorder is a critical part of the solution to the global opioid crisis.

MOUD is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a "whole-patient" approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.2 While therapy and rehab are powerful tools in opioid use disorder and substance use disorder recovery, science shows that patients who use medication in addition to these treatments experience a higher recovery rate.3

We are driving forward our understanding of addiction and other serious mental health illnesses to create new science that will help pave the way for an even deeper understanding of patient needs and treatment innovation.

We engage at all levels across the addiction treatment spectrum, interacting with governments, key opinion leaders, physicians, payers, patients, and patient advocacy groups to raise awareness and educate about addiction as a chronic, relapsing disease.

Addiction and mental health are uniquely challenging treatment spaces.

Imagine a better future for patients.

A common misunderstanding about medications used to treat opioid use disorder is that some of the medicines used simply substitute one drug for another.4 However, these medications may restore healthy

We do.

IMAGINE

  • 1. WHO Model list of essential medicationshttps://www.who.int/selection_medicines/committees/expert/20/EML_2015_FINAL_ amended_JUN2015.pdf?ua=1 accessed Sept 19, 2021

  • 2.https://www.samhsa.gov/medication-assisted-treatment

  • 3. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (2016). Decisions in Recovery: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder. Decisions in Recovery Treatment for opioid use disorders (HHS Pub No. SMA-16-4993), 2016. Retrieved from:www.samhsa.gov/brss-tacs/recovery-support-tools/shared-decision-making

4.

SAMSHA2018_TIP63MedicationsForOpioidUseDisorder/p1-3/col2/ para2/bullets1-3 (p.5) Retrieved from: TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder - Full Document | SAMHSA Publications and Digital Products

5. Leshner, A. I., & Mancher, M. (2019). Summary. In Medications for opioid use disorder save lives (p. 5). essay, The National Academies Press.

AT A GLANCE

OUR ROLE IN THE CRISIS

IMAGINE

...a better future for patients

More than ever, the world is in need of better outcomes for patients suffering past year. Addiction is a disease reaching epidemic from substance use disorders (SUD)

and serious mental disease.

According to the United Nations, approximately 275 million people globally have used drugs in the proportions, with opioid dependence contributing significantly to the disease burden.1

A growing crisis

STRATEGIC REPORT

Opioid use disorder in the United States

In the US, there has been a marked increase in drug overdoses. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), more than 100,000 people are predicted to have died from drug overdose in the 12-month period ended September 2021, with 78,388 of these deaths attributed to opioids.2

The majority of opioid-related overdose deaths in the US are the result of synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl and illicit fentanyl analogs). Synthetic opioids are more potent than heroin and can unexpectedly cause respiratory depression by being ingested as a substitute for heroin or with drugs such as prescription opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or nonopioids with sedative or hypnotic properties (e.g., benzodiazepines, gabapentin, and xylazine).3,4,5,6

Against the context of the concerning and dramatic rise in deaths from opioid overdose3, Indivior is doing more to understand the interaction between fentanyl and buprenorphine. Data published in a peer-reviewed journal indicates that sustained high-plasma concentrations of buprenorphine reduced fentanyl-induced respiratory depression in opioid-tolerant participants during a recent study.

The unprecedented magnitude and dynamic nature of the global SUD crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic requires evidence that comprehensive treatment strategies lead to better outcomes.

This is why, more than ever, we are focused on patients suffering from SUD and serious mental disease.

Increased drug overdoses in the U.S.

  • 4. Dolinak, D, et al. Opioid Toxicity. Acad Forensic Pathol. 2017; (1): 19-35. doi: 10.23907/2017.003

    Itʼs what drives us to do what we do

    Purpose

    Indiviorʼs purpose is to pioneer life-transforming treatment

    Vision

    Indiviorʼs vision is that the millions of people across the globe suffering from substance use disorders and serious mental illness have access to evidence-based treatment to change lives

    Mission

    Indiviorʼs mission is to be the global leader who is a pioneer in developing innovative prescription treatments for people suffering from substance use disorders and mental disease

    Commitment

    Indivior commits to maintaining a robust and responsible business approach at all times

  • 5. Ochalek TA, Parker MA, Higgings ST, et al. Fentanyl exposure among patients seeking opioids treatments. J Subst Abuse Treat 2019; 96: 23-25. doi: 10.1016/j.jsat.2018.10.007

  • 6. O'Donnell J, Tanz LJ, Gladden RM, Davis NL, Bitting J. Trends in and Characteristics of Drug Overdose Deaths Involving Illicitly Manufactured Fentanyls - United States, 2019-2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2021;70:1740-1746. DOI: DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7050e3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indivior plc published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
