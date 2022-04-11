Indivior : Financial Document

INDIVIOR ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

$791m +22% $213m $205m Net revenue Operating profit Net income (2020: $647m) (2020: $156m operating loss) (2020: $148m net loss)

$244m 88% $187m 113% $140m 137% Net revenue from SUBLOCADE® (2020: $130m) Adjusted operating profit* (2020: $88m) Adjusted net income* (2020: $59m)

$853m 37% $1,102m 28% Year-end net cash balance** (2020: $623m) Year-end cash balance (2020: $858m)

* Excluding exceptional items (further details on pages 137 to 139).

** See Note 19 of the Notes to the Group financial statements for the definition of net cash.

...a better future for patients WE DO. Our vision is that the millions of people across the globe suffering from substance use disorders and serious mental illness have access to evidence-based treatment to change lives. Our Company was founded to help tackle the opioid crisis, one of the largest and most urgent public health emergencies of our time. Our purpose is to bring science-based, life-transforming treatments to patients. We strive to help eliminate the stigma of addiction. brain function, which leads to improvements in behaviors associated with addiction. Longer-term use of these medications is associated with improved outcomes.5 We take our role as a responsible steward of these medications extremely seriously. We discovered buprenorphine and developed it as a leading evidence-based treatment for opioid dependence, while concurrently advocating for a more effective recovery care models. Buprenorphine is among the medications for opioid use disorder that is included in the World Health Organization (WHO) essential medication list.1 We cultivate a culture of integrity and commit ourselves to the highest standards of governance. We believe our long-term success is directly linked to operating in a responsible way and in a way that minimizes our impact on the environment. We support efforts to educate around safety and proper use of our treatments. Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) for opioid use disorder is a critical part of the solution to the global opioid crisis. MOUD is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a "whole-patient" approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.2 While therapy and rehab are powerful tools in opioid use disorder and substance use disorder recovery, science shows that patients who use medication in addition to these treatments experience a higher recovery rate.3 We are driving forward our understanding of addiction and other serious mental health illnesses to create new science that will help pave the way for an even deeper understanding of patient needs and treatment innovation. We engage at all levels across the addiction treatment spectrum, interacting with governments, key opinion leaders, physicians, payers, patients, and patient advocacy groups to raise awareness and educate about addiction as a chronic, relapsing disease. Addiction and mental health are uniquely challenging treatment spaces. Imagine a better future for patients. A common misunderstanding about medications used to treat opioid use disorder is that some of the medicines used simply substitute one drug for another.4 However, these medications may restore healthy We do.

a better future for patients

More than ever, the world is in need of better outcomes for patients suffering past year. Addiction is a disease reaching epidemic from substance use disorders (SUD)

and serious mental disease.

According to the United Nations, approximately 275 million people globally have used drugs in the proportions, with opioid dependence contributing significantly to the disease burden.1

A growing crisis

Opioid use disorder in the United States

In the US, there has been a marked increase in drug overdoses. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), more than 100,000 people are predicted to have died from drug overdose in the 12-month period ended September 2021, with 78,388 of these deaths attributed to opioids.2

The majority of opioid-related overdose deaths in the US are the result of synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl and illicit fentanyl analogs). Synthetic opioids are more potent than heroin and can unexpectedly cause respiratory depression by being ingested as a substitute for heroin or with drugs such as prescription opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or nonopioids with sedative or hypnotic properties (e.g., benzodiazepines, gabapentin, and xylazine).3,4,5,6

Against the context of the concerning and dramatic rise in deaths from opioid overdose3, Indivior is doing more to understand the interaction between fentanyl and buprenorphine. Data published in a peer-reviewed journal indicates that sustained high-plasma concentrations of buprenorphine reduced fentanyl-induced respiratory depression in opioid-tolerant participants during a recent study.

The unprecedented magnitude and dynamic nature of the global SUD crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic requires evidence that comprehensive treatment strategies lead to better outcomes.

This is why, more than ever, we are focused on patients suffering from SUD and serious mental disease.

Increased drug overdoses in the U.S.