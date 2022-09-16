Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Indivior PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDV   GB00BRS65X63

INDIVIOR PLC

(INDV)
2022-09-16
290.70 GBX   -1.92%
07:00aINDIVIOR : Financial Document
PU
09/12TRANSCRIPT : Indivior PLC Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 08:10 AM
CI
08/25Indivior PLC Publishes Exploratory Study Showing That Access to Medication for Opioid Use Disorder Varies Across Organized Health Systems in the U.S
CI
Indivior : Financial Document

09/16/2022 | 07:00am EDT
Indivior PLC

Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference September 16, 2022

Forward-looking statements

Important Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain statements that are forward-looking.Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Indivior Group's financial guidance for 2022 and its medium- and long-term growth outlook, potential business development transactions, expectations regarding the number of addressable patients and expected market growth, long term revenue expectations for specific products, the potential to add new products and the development of early stage assets, the potential for an additional U.S. stock exchange listing, its operational goals, its product development pipeline, and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "project", "visions," "strategic priorities," "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and should be regarded solely as expressions of our current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update, republish or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events. Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including, among others, the risk factors described in the most recent Indivior PLC Annual Report and in subsequent releases, and: factors affecting sales of Indivior Group's products and financial position; the outcome of research and development activities; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding the Indivior Group's drug applications or authorizations; the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and product launches may be achieved, if at all; the outcome of post-approval clinical trials; competitive developments; difficulties or delays in manufacturing and in the supply chain; disruptions in or failure of information technology systems; the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory provisions on product exclusivity; trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment; legislation or regulatory action affecting pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access; challenges in commercial execution; claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of the Indivior Group's products and product candidates; risks related to legal proceedings,

including the Indivior Group's compliance with its agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services,

non-compliance with which could result in potential exclusion from participating in U.S. Federal health care programs; the ongoing investigative and antitrust litigation matters; the opioid national multi-district litigation and securities class action litigation; the Indivior Group's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the outcome of patent infringement litigation relating to Indivior Group's products, including the ongoing ANDA lawsuits; changes in governmental laws and regulations; issues related to the outsourcing of certain operational and staff functions to third parties; risks related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Indivior Group's operations and financial condition, which cannot be predicted with confidence; uncertainties related to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal reorganizations, product recalls and withdrawals, future levels of inflation and foreign exchange rates, and other unusual items.

2

Why Indivior?

Pioneering life-transforming treatments for addiction and serious mental illness; Uniquely positioned to capitalize on strong US market growth

Strong cash generation + financial flexibility to fuel growth, two $100m share buybacks1 and future potential business development

Refreshed and energized management team and Board of Directors

Demonstrating progress and momentum with further upside potential from multiple growth drivers; raised FY 2022 SUBLOCADE® NR guidance range at H1'22

1 The first share buyback was completed in 2021 while the second buyback, which commenced May 3rd 2022, is ongoing.

3

Indivior - the basics

Trailing 12-Month Net Revenue (NR)

Key Facts

Global leader in medication-assisted treatment

(MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD)

21%

$837m

TTM

79%

+21%

US NR growth in H1'22 vs H1'21

US

Rest of World

No. 1 position in largest market (U.S.) for >15 years

Direct presence in >40 countries, with operations

in Canada, Europe and Australia

Key Product (SUBLOCADE®) NR growth of 76% in

H1 2022 versus H1 2021

Profitable w/ ~$1bn of gross cash1 to fuel strategy

~1,000 highly-engaged employees

1 See discussion of obligations in Note 9 and 10, including our term debt and other payment obligations from Q2/H1 2022 Results press release dated July 28, 2022

4

Major approved treatments for growing disease spaces

Key Product Descriptions

U.S. Addressable Patients

Market

Long-Term

& Market Growth

Position

Annual NR Goal

L

A

I

  • Long-actinginjectable for moderate to severe opioid use disorder (OUD)

~3.0 mil. patients(1) No. 1

$1bn+

Mid- to high-single digits

(s)

Long-acting injectable to

~2.6 mil. patients(2) Emerging $200m to

treat schizophrenia

Mid- to high-single

$300m

digits

  • Oral film medication used daily to treat opioid dependence

~3.0 mil. patients(1) ~19%

N.A.

(of daily

Mid- to high-singlemarket) digits

  1. Symphony Health Analytica and Indivior analytics
  2. Source: Treatment Advocacy Center; "Schizophrenia - Fact Sheet"

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indivior plc published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INDIVIOR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 885 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net cash 2022 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 352 M 2 352 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INDIVIOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Indivior PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,41 $
Average target price 4,82 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Preblick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham C. Hetherington Chairman
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Cynthia Cetani Chief Compliance & Integrity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIVIOR PLC15.33%2 352
MERCK KGAA-23.79%75 179
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.2.39%12 029
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-32.78%4 511
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-28.40%3 897
YUHAN CORPORATION-10.79%2 699