J E F F E R I E S H E A L T H C A R E C O N F E R E N C E | J U N E 5 , 2 0 2 4

Important Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that are forward-looking.Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding strategic priorities, strategies for value creation, and operational goals; expected future revenue growth and the timing and amount of revenues for particular products; the Indivior Group's financial guidance including operating and profit margins for 2024, expected future earnings and cash flow growth, and its medium- and long-term revenue growth generally and in the rest-of-the-world region specifically; our product development pipeline and potential future products, expectations regarding regulatory approval of such product candidates, the timing of such approvals, and the timing of commercial launch of such products or product candidates, expected timing of future clinical trials and the results thereof, and eventual annual revenues of such future products; assumptions regarding expected changes in share; assumptions regarding the extent and impact of competition; assumptions regarding future exchange rates; expectations about our ability to leverage our cost base and achieve savings at our Raleigh manufacturing plant by 2027; expectations regarding the completion and timing of the potential transfer of our primary listing; the potential inclusion of our stock in U.S. indices over time; and other statements containing the words "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "strategy," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "potential," "project," "priority," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," "outlook," "guidance," the negatives thereof, and variations thereon and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events. Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including, among others, the material risks described in the most recent Indivior PLC Annual Report and in subsequent releases; the substantial litigation and ongoing investigations to which we are or may become a party; our reliance on third parties to manufacture commercial supplies of most of our products, conduct our clinical trials and at times to collaborate on products in our pipeline; our ability to comply with legal and regulatory settlements, healthcare laws and regulations, requirements imposed by regulatory agencies and payment and reporting obligations under government pricing programs; risks related to the manufacture and distribution of our products, most of which contain controlled substances; market acceptance of our products as well as our ability to commercialize our products and compete with other market participants; the fact that a substantial portion of our revenue derives from a small number of key proprietary products; competition; the uncertainties related to the development of new products, including through acquisitions, and the related regulatory approval process; our dependence on third-party payors for the reimbursement of our products and the increasing focus on pricing and competition in our industry; unintended side effects caused by the clinical study or commercial use of our products; our use of hazardous materials in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to successfully execute acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, dispositions or other strategic acquisitions; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and the substantial cost of litigation or other proceedings related to intellectual property rights; the risks related to product liability claims or product recalls; the significant amount of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including due to the international nature of our business; macroeconomic trends and other global developments; the terms of our debt instruments, changes in our credit ratings and our ability to service our indebtedness and other obligations as they come due; changes in applicable tax rate or tax rules, regulations or interpretations and our ability to realize our deferred tax assets; and volatility in our share price due to factors unrelated to our operating performance.​

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and should be regarded solely as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update, republish or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

2