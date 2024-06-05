Indivior - Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
June 5, 2024
Important Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains certain statements that are forward-looking.Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding strategic priorities, strategies for value creation, and operational goals; expected future revenue growth and the timing and amount of revenues for particular products; the Indivior Group's financial guidance including operating and profit margins for 2024, expected future earnings and cash flow growth, and its medium- and long-term revenue growth generally and in the rest-of-the-world region specifically; our product development pipeline and potential future products, expectations regarding regulatory approval of such product candidates, the timing of such approvals, and the timing of commercial launch of such products or product candidates, expected timing of future clinical trials and the results thereof, and eventual annual revenues of such future products; assumptions regarding expected changes in share; assumptions regarding the extent and impact of competition; assumptions regarding future exchange rates; expectations about our ability to leverage our cost base and achieve savings at our Raleigh manufacturing plant by 2027; expectations regarding the completion and timing of the potential transfer of our primary listing; the potential inclusion of our stock in U.S. indices over time; and other statements containing the words "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "strategy," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "potential," "project," "priority," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," "outlook," "guidance," the negatives thereof, and variations thereon and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events. Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including, among others, the material risks described in the most recent Indivior PLC Annual Report and in subsequent releases; the substantial litigation and ongoing investigations to which we are or may become a party; our reliance on third parties to manufacture commercial supplies of most of our products, conduct our clinical trials and at times to collaborate on products in our pipeline; our ability to comply with legal and regulatory settlements, healthcare laws and regulations, requirements imposed by regulatory agencies and payment and reporting obligations under government pricing programs; risks related to the manufacture and distribution of our products, most of which contain controlled substances; market acceptance of our products as well as our ability to commercialize our products and compete with other market participants; the fact that a substantial portion of our revenue derives from a small number of key proprietary products; competition; the uncertainties related to the development of new products, including through acquisitions, and the related regulatory approval process; our dependence on third-party payors for the reimbursement of our products and the increasing focus on pricing and competition in our industry; unintended side effects caused by the clinical study or commercial use of our products; our use of hazardous materials in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to successfully execute acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, dispositions or other strategic acquisitions; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and the substantial cost of litigation or other proceedings related to intellectual property rights; the risks related to product liability claims or product recalls; the significant amount of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including due to the international nature of our business; macroeconomic trends and other global developments; the terms of our debt instruments, changes in our credit ratings and our ability to service our indebtedness and other obligations as they come due; changes in applicable tax rate or tax rules, regulations or interpretations and our ability to realize our deferred tax assets; and volatility in our share price due to factors unrelated to our operating performance.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and should be regarded solely as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update, republish or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.
Our Company & Strategy
Mark Crossley
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Why Indivior?
Global leader in addiction treatment with tremendous upside
Strong track record of execution and de-risking
Clear strategic priorities to create durable shareholder value
Scalable model to deliver attractive earnings and cash flow
Indivior is a Global Leader in Addiction Treatment
Net Revenue by Geography
TTM1 (through Q1 2024)
16%
$1,124m
84%
◼︎ U.S. | ◼︎ Rest of World
$$XXXm356m
CASH2 & INVESTMENTS
CASH
1,100+~XXX
EMPLOYEESEMPLOYEES
XX37
COUNTRIESCOUNTRIES
Net Revenue by Product
TTM1 (through Q1 2024)
4%
24%
$1,124m
12%
60%
◼︎ Sublingual Film (U.S.)
◼︎ ROW Sublingual Film/Tablets | ◼︎ SUBLOCADE®
◼︎ PERSERIS®
- Trailing 4 quarters (Q2'23 - Q1'24)
- See discussion of obligations in Note 9, 10 and 11, including our term debt and other payment obligations from the Q1 2024 Results press release dated April 25, 2024
Addiction is a Global Crisis
Opioids
60m people use opioids for non-medical purposes
Cannabis
219m users
Alcohol
>100m people with Alcohol Use Disorder
Amphetamines
& Cocaine
58m users
UNODC, World Drug Report 2023 (United Nations publication, 2023) Global Burden of Disease Collaborative Network.
Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 (GBD 2019) Results. Seattle, United States: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), 2021.
Clear Strategic Priorities to Drive Value Creation
Grow SUBLOCADE >$1.5Bn
Diversify Revenue
➔ FY 2023 SUBLOCADE® NR +54% YoY
➔ Acquisition and integration of Opiant
➔
136,900* SUBLOCADE patients at FY 2023 (+66% vs. 2022)
➔ OPVEE® approved and launched
➔ Commercial investments to build on growth
➔ FY 2023 PERSERIS® NR +50% YoY
opportunities
➔ Continued ROW NR growth
- Rest of World (ROW) SUBLOCADE NR of $41m
(+52% vs. 2022)
Build & Progress Pipeline
Optimize Operating Model
➔ SUD1-focused pipeline development on track:
➔ Successful NASDAQ listing in U.S.
▪
OUD2: INDV-2000
➔ Resolution of antitrust MDL5
▪
OUD: INDV-60013 (ALA-1000)
➔ Acquired wholly-owned sterile manufacturing site
▪ CUD4: AEF-0117 (partnership with Aelis Farma)
(Raleigh, NC) to secure supply for SUBLOCADE >$1.5Bn
➔ Executing $100m share repurchase program
➔ Effecting primary U.S. listing June 2024
1 SUD, substance use disorders; 2 OUD, opioid use disorder; 3 Licensed for the entire world other than the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, or Macau; 4 CUD, cannabis use disorder; 5 MDL, multi-district litigation * On a rolling 12-mos. basis
Confident in Medium-term Performance Goals
- Double-Digit% NR CAGR & Margin Expansion
Total Net Revenue
(U.S.$)
FY 24
Guidance
midpoint1
$1,285m
$1,093m
$901m
$791m
$647m
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
Medium-term
NR Aspiration
1 Guidance as of May 23, 2024
Key Top-line Drivers:
-
SUBLOCADE >$1.5 bn potential annual NR
- expected to reach $1 bn NR run-rate by the end of 2025
- OPVEE peak $150m - $250m potential annual NR
- PERSERIS peak $200m - $300m potential annual NR
- ROW growth continues
- Assumes U.S. film share erodes to analogs
- Assumes existing competitive OUD LAI entrant
Key Bottom-line Drivers:
- Leverageable cost base
- Gross margin trending to mid 80% range over time
SUBLOCADE®
UNLOCKING >$1.5 BN POTENTIAL ANNUAL NR OPPORTUNITY
Overdose Crisis is Being Driven by Synthetics: ~75,000 per Annum
25
100,000per
20
15
Deaths
10
5
0
Wave 1: Rise in
Prescription Opioids
Overdose Deaths
Other Synthetic
Opioids
(Fentanyl) - Prescribed or Illicitly Manufactured)
Commonly
Prescribed Opioids
Natural & Semi-Synthetic
Opioids & Methadone
Heroin
Wave 2: Rise in Heroin
Wave 3: Rise in
Wave 4: Rise in
Synthetic Opioids
Combination of Synthetic
Overdose Deaths
Overdose Deaths
Opioids and Stimulants
Leading
Cause of
Death
in adults aged 18-45is opioid
overdose1,2
92%
of deaths involve synthetic
opioids (fentanyl) in 20233
2000's
2010
2013
2015
1
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. WISQARS leading causes of death reports. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://wisqars.cdc.gov/fatal-leading. Published 2021. Accessed May 3, 2022.
2
CDC WONDER Online Database. Multiple cause of death, 2018-2020, single race results: deaths occurring through 2020. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2021. Accessed May 11, 2022.
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/D157;jsessionid=C003973203296DC9773978C0CF93
10
3
CDC: Products - Vital Statistics Rapid Release - Provisional Drug Overdose Data (cdc.gov)
