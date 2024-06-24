Indivior PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company develops medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. The Company focuses on building a portfolio of opioid dependence treatments. It has a pipeline of product candidates designed to address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder. Its product pipeline focuses on development and discovery of non-opioid treatment strategies for opioid use disorder (OUD), as well as therapies to address the needs of people suffering from alcohol, stimulant, and cannabis use disorders. Its Sublocade, Subutex, and Suboxone are used for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD). Perseris is used for the treatment of Schizophrenia. The Company's pipeline products include AEF0117, INDV-2000, INDV-1000, RBP-6000, RBP-7000, Buprenorphine Sublingual and Naloxone Film, and Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Tablet. Its pipeline also includes the Orexin-1 Receptor Antagonist Program.

Sector Pharmaceuticals