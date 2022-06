By Michael Susin

Indivior PLC said Friday that it has reached a confidential settlement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. to resolve all claims related to a patent litigation for a generic treatment for opioid addiction.

The U.K. pharmaceutical company said the amount of the settlement is consistent with its previously disclosed reserve amount.

Shares at 1057 GMT were up 6.4 pence, or 2.1%, at 309.6 pence.

