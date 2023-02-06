Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Indivior PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDV   GB00BN4HT335

INDIVIOR PLC

(INDV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-02-06 am EST
1944.00 GBX   +0.99%
11:34aIndivior announces expiry of waiting period for Opiant purchase
AN
09:57aOpiant Pharmaceuticals Says Waiting Period Expires for Proposed Takeover by Indivior Expires
MT
09:24aIndivior Nears Acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals
MT
Indivior announces expiry of waiting period for Opiant purchase

02/06/2023 | 11:34am EST
(Alliance News) - Indivior PLC has announced on Monday the expiration of the waiting period relating to its USD145 million purchase of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The expiration of the waiting period was a condition to the closing of the transaction. Now, completion of the acquisition is subject to the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Opiant stockholders and the receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals.

Indivior announced its purchase of Opiant, which is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for addiction and drug overdose, in November 2022.

The pharmaceutical firm will USD20.00 per share in cash for Opiant and will pay an additional USD8.00 per share in contingent value rights if certain revenue milestones are achieved.

Shares in Indivior were up 0.9% at 1,942.00 pence on Monday in London.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIVIOR PLC 0.99% 1944 Delayed Quote.3.94%
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 3.91% 21.03 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net cash 2022 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 172 M 3 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Preblick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham C. Hetherington Chairman
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Cynthia Cetani Chief Compliance & Integrity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIVIOR PLC3.94%3 172
MERCK KGAA2.76%87 710
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-4.57%11 831
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD0.42%5 822
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-0.97%4 554
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.28.27%3 943