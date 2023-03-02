Indivior completes acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Indivior PLC - North Chesterfield, Virginia-based pharmaceutical company - Completes the acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Says the acquisition will strengthen its addiction treatment and science portfolio through the addition of Opiant's late-stage assets, notably OPNT003, an investigational opioid overdose treatment.

In November, Indivior agreed to acquire Opiant for an upfront consideration of USD20.00 per share, plus up to USD8.00 per share in contingent value rights. The additional USD8.00 per share may become payable in the event that net revenue milestones are achieved during a seven-year period after the approval and launch of OPNT003.

Indivior expects OPNT003 to generate peak net revenue of between USD150 million to USD250 million. Expects the acquisition of Opiant to be earnings accretive after the second full year of launch of OPNT003.

Indivior says it intends to provide updated financial 2023 guidance to include the expected impact from the Opiant acquisition with its first quarter results announcement on April 27.

Current stock price: 1,508.64 pence

12-month change: up 7.8%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.