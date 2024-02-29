(Alliance News) - Indivior PLC on Thursday said it received final court approval for a settlement of a multi-district Suboxone litigation case.

The litigation was centred on the claim that the pharmaceutical company stymied generic competition for the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, in order to preserve its dominance.

In a settlement initially announced in October, Indivior will pay USD385 million.

"On February 27, 2024, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered an order granting final judgement and order of dismissal approving the direct purchaser class settlement and dismissing the direct purchaser class claims. This ruling concludes the antitrust multi-district litigation."

Indivior shares fell 0.2% to 1,715.00 pence on Thursday in London.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

