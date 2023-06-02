Indivior settles antitrust claims in US regarding Suboxone drug

(Alliance News) - Indivior PLC on Friday said it has reached an agreement to resolve the claims brought in antitrust multi-district litigation regarding its drug Suboxone.

Suboxone is a medicine to treat dependence on opioid drugs such as heroin or morphine.

The claims were brought by the attorney generals of 41 states and the District of Columbia. They claim the company violated US federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws in attempting to delay the generic entry of alternatives to Suboxone.

As part of the agreement, the addiction treatment firm will pay USD102.5 million to the claimants, in line with its original USD290 million provision for the litigation.

"Indivior is focused on helping those who suffer from substance use disorders. We take our role as a responsible steward of medications for addiction and rescue extremely seriously. Resolving these legacy matters at the right value allows us to further this mission for patients," said Chief Executive Mark Crossley.

Shares in Indivior closed 2.2% higher at 1,481.52 pence in London on Friday.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

