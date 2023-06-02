Advanced search
    INDV   GB00BN4HT335

INDIVIOR PLC

(INDV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-06-02 am EDT
1475.00 GBX   +1.72%
Indivior settles antitrust claims in US regarding Suboxone drug
AN
01:03pIndivior reaches deal to resolve states' monopoly claim over opioid addiction drug
RE
05/25Nvidia sparks AI rally
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indivior settles antitrust claims in US regarding Suboxone drug

06/02/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Indivior PLC on Friday said it has reached an agreement to resolve the claims brought in antitrust multi-district litigation regarding its drug Suboxone.

Suboxone is a medicine to treat dependence on opioid drugs such as heroin or morphine.

The claims were brought by the attorney generals of 41 states and the District of Columbia. They claim the company violated US federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws in attempting to delay the generic entry of alternatives to Suboxone.

As part of the agreement, the addiction treatment firm will pay USD102.5 million to the claimants, in line with its original USD290 million provision for the litigation.

"Indivior is focused on helping those who suffer from substance use disorders. We take our role as a responsible steward of medications for addiction and rescue extremely seriously. Resolving these legacy matters at the right value allows us to further this mission for patients," said Chief Executive Mark Crossley.

Shares in Indivior closed 2.2% higher at 1,481.52 pence in London on Friday.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on INDIVIOR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 017 M - -
Net income 2023 169 M - -
Net cash 2023 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 504 M 2 494 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart INDIVIOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Indivior PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,16 $
Average target price 30,04 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Preblick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham C. Hetherington Chairman
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Cynthia Cetani Chief Compliance & Integrity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIVIOR PLC-21.71%2 504
MERCK KGAA-9.26%76 625
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-10.60%10 451
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.61%4 441
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-4.79%3 828
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG0.40%3 822
