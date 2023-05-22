US FDA approves Opiant's spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Monday approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc's nasal spray for
reversing opioid-related overdoses, expanding treatment options
in the country's fight against a crisis that has killed hundreds
of thousands.
The approval of the spray for use in adults and children
aged 12 years and older is expected to bolster addiction
treatments of British drugmaker Indivior Plc, which
recently acquired Opiant in a deal worth $145 million.
The spray, which will be sold under the brand name Opvee, is
a nalmefene-based drug that acts more quickly and has
longer-lasting effects when compared with naloxone, a commonly
used medication for reversing opioid-related overdoses.
The drug will be available by prescription and is
intended for use in health care and community settings, the
agency said.
The approval comes nearly two months after the U.S. health
regulator approved the prescription-free sale of Emergent
Biosolutions' Narcan nasal spray, which is a
naloxone-based drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.
Opiant is the original owner of Narcan and received a
royalty payment from Emergent on sales of the product
until late last year
.
Opioid-related overdoses have claimed more than 100,000
lives in 2021, according to government estimates, prompting the
Biden Administration to boost access to overdose reversal
medications such as Narcan as it tries to deal with the
epidemic.
Opiant's application to the health regulator included
data from a study in which the drug produced a greater reversal
of opioid-induced respiratory depression, compared with a
similar dose of Narcan.
The intravenous form of the drug has been approved in
the United States since 1995 for the treatment of opioid-related
overdoses.
Indivior has said it believes the drug's sales will
contribute to the company's profit after the second full year of
its launch. Indivior plans to additionally list its shares on
the Nasdaq in June.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Vaibhav Sadhamta and Mariam Sunny
in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)