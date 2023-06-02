Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Indivior PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDV   GB00BN4HT335

INDIVIOR PLC

(INDV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-06-02 am EDT
1475.00 GBX   +1.72%
03:11pUS drugmaker Indivior to pay $102.5 million to settle Suboxone monopoly claims
RE
01:20pIndivior settles antitrust claims in US regarding Suboxone drug
AN
05/25Nvidia sparks AI rally
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US drugmaker Indivior to pay $102.5 million to settle Suboxone monopoly claims

06/02/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pharmacist Jim Pearce fills a Suboxone prescription at Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program in Boston

(Reuters) -Indivior Plc said on Friday it agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit by dozens of U.S. states accusing it of illegally suppressing generic competition for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

The North Chesterfield, Virginia-based drugmaker denied wrongdoing in resolving claims by 41 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., which would end a lawsuit that began in 2016.

Indivior also agreed to make additional disclosures to the states to ensure it does not use anticompetitive tactics.

Suboxone was approved for U.S. sale in 2002, and Indivior had the exclusive right to sell the treatment in tablet form until 2009.

States said Indivior switched to an oral film version of Suboxone from a tablet version to extend its monopoly, just as generic manufacturers were poised to sell their own lower-cost tablets. Generic tablets obtained federal approval in 2013.

Indivior's settlement requires approval by the federal judge in Philadelphia who oversees nationwide antitrust litigation concerning Suboxone. A trial had been scheduled for Sept. 18.

"However long it takes, we will continue to hold companies accountable for alleged anticompetitive activities," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose state led the lawsuit, said in a statement.

Indivior expects to pay the $102.5 million in cash this month. It set aside $290 million last year for potential costs in antitrust litigation.

More than 80,000 people in the United States died in 2021 from overdoses involving opioids, out of more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths overall, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

By Jonathan Stempel and Mariam Sunny


© Reuters 2023
All news about INDIVIOR PLC
03:11pUS drugmaker Indivior to pay $102.5 million to settle Suboxone monopoly claims
RE
01:20pIndivior settles antitrust claims in US regarding Suboxone drug
AN
05/25Nvidia sparks AI rally
MS
05/25Analyst recommendations: Cedar Fair, Dish Network, Nvidia, Six F..
MS
05/25Numis starts Tristel with 'add'
AN
05/24Indivior PLC Form 20-F Registration Statement for Additional US Listing
AQ
05/23Indivior to Commence Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market in June
MT
05/23Sterling Edges Lower After UK PMI Data -2-
DJ
05/23Indivior Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of OPVEEÂ® (nalmefene) Na..
AQ
05/23Indivior emergency opioid overdose treatment approved by US FDA
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIVIOR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 017 M - -
Net income 2023 169 M - -
Net cash 2023 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 547 M 2 537 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart INDIVIOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Indivior PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,16 $
Average target price 30,04 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Preblick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham C. Hetherington Chairman
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Cynthia Cetani Chief Compliance & Integrity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIVIOR PLC-21.71%2 504
MERCK KGAA-9.26%76 625
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-10.60%10 451
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.4.44%4 441
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-3.40%3 828
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG0.40%3 822
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer