Indo Borax & Chemicals Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in manufacturing of buron products. The Company is in the business of boron and lithium products which includes boric acid technical grade powder and granular, boric acid IP grade (Indian Pharmacopoeia Grade) powder and granular and lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Its product, borax decahydrate crystal, is used as fluxes and metallurgical operations (welding and brazing steel industry (paste fluxes, soldering fluxes). Its boric acid IP uses include eyewash, ointments, foot powder, shampoo, skin cream, mouthwash, and veterinary formulations. Its product, borax decahydrate granular, is used in fused products, such as glass, glass fiber ceramics, frits, glazed and porcelain enamels. Borax decahydrate crystal is also used in fertilizers as micronutrients. Its lithium hydroxide monohydrate is used in manufacturing lubricating greases.

Sector Commodity Chemicals