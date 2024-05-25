Indo Borax & Chemicals Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 454.65 million compared to INR 559.43 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 488.29 million compared to INR 583.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 114.42 million compared to INR 126.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.57 compared to INR 3.94 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.57 compared to INR 3.94 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 1,913.03 million compared to INR 2,250.79 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,030.78 million compared to INR 2,322.55 million a year ago. Net income was INR 389.78 million compared to INR 506.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.15 compared to INR 15.8 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.15 compared to INR 15.8 a year ago.