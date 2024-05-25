Indo Borax & Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 1,913.03 million compared to INR 2,250.79 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,030.78 million compared to INR 2,322.55 million a year ago. Net income was INR 389.78 million compared to INR 506.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.15 compared to INR 15.8 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.15 compared to INR 15.8 a year ago.