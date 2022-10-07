Advanced search
    521016   INE483B01026

INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(521016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-05
138.60 INR   +0.69%
Indo Count Industries : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
09/29Indo Count Industries Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
09/19INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Indo Count Industries : Amalgamation/Merger

10/07/2022 | 10:52am EDT
October 7, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Company Symbol : ICIL

Scrip Code No. : 521016

Subject: Certified copy of Hon'ble NCLT Order approving the Scheme of amalgamation of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Limited ("Transferor Company" / "Subsidiary Company") with Indo Count Industries Limited ("Transferee Company" / "the Company")

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our intimation dated October 3, 2022, we wish to inform the exchange that a certified copy of the order passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), Mumbai Bench on3rd October, 2022 approving the scheme of amalgamation (by way of merger by absorption) of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Limited, Subsidiary Company with the Company under Sections 230-232of the Companies Act, 2013 has been received by the Company today i.e. October 7, 2022 and the same is enclosed. The certified copy of the order has been uploaded on the Company's website.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Indo Count Industries Limited

Amruta Avasare

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: ACS 18844

Encl.: A/a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indo Count Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
