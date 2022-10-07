Indo Count Industries : Amalgamation/Merger

October 7, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Company Symbol : ICIL Scrip Code No. : 521016

Subject: Certified copy of Hon'ble NCLT Order approving the Scheme of amalgamation of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Limited ("Transferor Company" / "Subsidiary Company") with Indo Count Industries Limited ("Transferee Company" / "the Company")

In continuation to our intimation dated October 3, 2022, we wish to inform the exchange that a certified copy of the order passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), Mumbai Bench on3rd October, 2022 approving the scheme of amalgamation (by way of merger by absorption) of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Limited, Subsidiary Company with the Company under Sections 230-232of the Companies Act, 2013 has been received by the Company today i.e. October 7, 2022 and the same is enclosed. The certified copy of the order has been uploaded on the Company's website.

