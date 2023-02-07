Indo Malay : Interim Financials for Quater ended 31st Dec 2022.
02/07/2023 | 11:04pm EST
Indo-Malay PLC
Summarised Financial Report
for the Nine months ended
31st December 2022
INDO-MALAY PLC
Review of operations for the period ended 31st December 2022
The minority equity investments the Company holds in Shalimar Developments Sdn. Bhd. (SDSB) and in Shalimar (Malay) PLC (SMPLC) is the main business of the Company. SDSB's investee company carries out palm oil plantation operations in Indonesia.
With the investee company's plantations having now exceeded its prime age, it faces new challenges in maintaining the property along with input cost escalations including that of fertilizer and fuel prices. The adverse weather conditions that prevailed also continues to impact operations. The company monitors the crude palm oil market price movements to ensure these operating and cost challenges are mitigated. The Crude Palm Oil (CPO) prices in the quarter under review compared to that of the previous year has seen a downward trend. The investee Company accordingly is focused in managing the plantation such that the long term value of the investment to its stakeholders is preserved.
The only source of income for the period is the interest income earned from the Company's short-term deposits in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Company recorded an after tax profit of Rs. 2.4 Mn from its operations during the period under review; compared to a profit of Rs. 21.9 Mn recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Minimum Public Holding
As previously informed, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 7.14.1 (a) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) relating to the minimum public holding requirements applicable to a company listed on the Main Board of the CSE. The Company was transferred to the 'Watch List' of the CSE on 2nd July 2018 in terms of Rule 7.14.2 (b) of the previous Listing Rules.
However, the CSE via Circular No. 03/2019 dated 3rd October 2019 amended the Listing Rules on enforcement actions applicable for non-compliance with minimum public holding requirements, which were effective from 12th September 2019. Accordingly, in terms of Rule 7.14.2 of the amended Listing Rules of the CSE, the Company was transferred to the Second Board with effect from 15th November 2019.
We wish to highlight that the objective of the voluntary offer made to all shareholders on 17th March 2011 was to acquire the entire minority shareholding as a step towards the consolidation of the oil palm plantation business. The offer documents also mentioned that upon completion of the voluntary offer, the rationale for remaining listed will be evaluated. Since the voluntary offer did not result in the acquisition of the entire minority shareholding, the Company continued to remain listed.
Taking into consideration that a voluntary offer had been made and also considering that there is no requirement for additional capital infusion to the Company and resultantly, there being no plans for issuing of new shares nor a dilution by the majority shareholder and as previously communicated to shareholders through market disclosures and Annual Reports and in terms of the revised Listing Rules, we will report the proposed course of action.
Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd
Managers
07th February 2023
-1-
INDO-MALAY PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss
(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
31st December
Change
31st December
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
22,419
-100%
Interest income
1,655
379
337%
3,875
927
318%
Administrative expenses
(430)
(339)
27%
(1,442)
(1,419)
2%
Profit before tax for the period
1,225
40
2963%
2,433
21,927
-89%
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit for the period
1,225
40
2963%
2,433
21,927
-89%
Earnings per ordinary share (expressed in Rs.)
0.25
0.01
0.51
4.56
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
31st December
Change
31st December
Change
Statement of comprehensive income
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
Profit for the period
1,225
40
2963%
2,433
21,927
-89%
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense) not to be reclassified to Profit or Loss
in subsequent periods
Gain/ (Loss) on Change in Fair Value of Financial Assets classified under Fair Value
-
9,228
-100%
12,931
(10,685)
-221%
Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)
Net Other Comprehensive Income/ (Expense) not to be reclassified to Profit or
-
9,228
-100%
12,931
(10,685)
-221%
Loss in subsequent periods
Other Comprehensive Income/ (Expense) for the period, net of tax
-
9,228
-100%
12,931
(10,685)
-221%
Total Comprehensive Income for the period, Net of Tax
1,225
9,268
-87%
15,364
11,242
37%
Changes represent the percentage change in current period's results compared to corresponding period of last year.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions/negative changes.
The above figures are subject to audit.
-2-
INDO-MALAY PLC
Statement of financial position
(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)
Notes
ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment
Non-current financial assets(Note 3)
Total Non- Current Assets
Current Assets
Advances and Prepayments
Income tax receivable
Short term investments
Cash and cash equivalents
Total Current Assets
Total Assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital(Note 6) Retained earnings
Other reserves
Total Shareholders' Funds
Current Liabilities
Provisions and Accrued Expenses
Unclaimed dividend
Total Current Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Total Equity and Liabilities
Net Asset per share (Rs.)
As at
As at
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
174
311
10,643,837
10,630,907
10,644,011
10,631,218
734
394
820
820
4,266
30,964
32,335
3,433
38,155
35,611
10,682,166
10,666,829
70,033
70,033
48,435
46,002
10,505,693
10,492,762
10,624,161
10,608,797
292
319
57,713
57,713
58,005
58,032
58,005
58,032
10,682,166
10,666,829
2,208.12
2,204.93
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
Aneesh Dudeja
President / Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved & signed for and on behalf of the Managers,
Approved & signed for and on behalf of the Board,
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
Rushdi Azeez
H. Selvanathan
D. C. R. Gunawardena
Director
Chairman
Director
Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd
07th February 2023
The above figures are subject to audit.
-3-
INDO-MALAY PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)
Balance as at 1st April 2021
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
Interim dividend Paid
Balance as at 31st March 2022
Balance as at 1st April 2021 Profit for the period
Other comprehensive expense for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period Interim dividend Paid
Balance as at 31st December 2021
Balance as at 1st April 2022 Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period
Balance as at 31st December 2022
The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions/negative changes.
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Stated Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Funds
70,033
6,901,710
60,119
7,031,862
-
-
22,353
22,353
-
3,591,052
-
3,591,052
-
3,591,052
22,353
3,613,405
-
-
(36,470)
(36,470)
70,033
10,492,762
46,002
10,608,797
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Stated Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Funds
70,033
6,901,710
60,119
7,031,862
-
-
21,927
21,927
-
(10,685)
-
(10,685)
-
(10,685)
21,927
11,242
-
-
(36,470)
(36,470)
70,033
6,891,025
45,576
7,006,634
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Stated Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Funds
70,033
10,492,762
46,002
10,608,797
-
-
2,433
2,433
-
12,931
-
12,931
-
12,931
2,433
15,364
70,033
10,505,693
48,435
10,624,161
-4-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Indo Malay plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 04:03:10 UTC.