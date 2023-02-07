Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Indo-Malay PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDO.N0000   LK0088N00001

INDO-MALAY PLC

(INDO.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-30
1326.50 LKR   -.--%
02/07Indo Malay : Interim Financials for Quater ended 31st Dec 2022.
PU
2022Indo Malay : Interim financial statements for the quarter ended 30th September 2022
PU
2022Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indo Malay : Interim Financials for Quater ended 31st Dec 2022.

02/07/2023 | 11:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indo-Malay PLC

Summarised Financial Report

for the Nine months ended

31st December 2022

INDO-MALAY PLC

Review of operations for the period ended 31st December 2022

The minority equity investments the Company holds in Shalimar Developments Sdn. Bhd. (SDSB) and in Shalimar (Malay) PLC (SMPLC) is the main business of the Company. SDSB's investee company carries out palm oil plantation operations in Indonesia.

With the investee company's plantations having now exceeded its prime age, it faces new challenges in maintaining the property along with input cost escalations including that of fertilizer and fuel prices. The adverse weather conditions that prevailed also continues to impact operations. The company monitors the crude palm oil market price movements to ensure these operating and cost challenges are mitigated. The Crude Palm Oil (CPO) prices in the quarter under review compared to that of the previous year has seen a downward trend. The investee Company accordingly is focused in managing the plantation such that the long term value of the investment to its stakeholders is preserved.

The only source of income for the period is the interest income earned from the Company's short-term deposits in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Company recorded an after tax profit of Rs. 2.4 Mn from its operations during the period under review; compared to a profit of Rs. 21.9 Mn recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Minimum Public Holding

As previously informed, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 7.14.1 (a) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) relating to the minimum public holding requirements applicable to a company listed on the Main Board of the CSE. The Company was transferred to the 'Watch List' of the CSE on 2nd July 2018 in terms of Rule 7.14.2 (b) of the previous Listing Rules.

However, the CSE via Circular No. 03/2019 dated 3rd October 2019 amended the Listing Rules on enforcement actions applicable for non-compliance with minimum public holding requirements, which were effective from 12th September 2019. Accordingly, in terms of Rule 7.14.2 of the amended Listing Rules of the CSE, the Company was transferred to the Second Board with effect from 15th November 2019.

We wish to highlight that the objective of the voluntary offer made to all shareholders on 17th March 2011 was to acquire the entire minority shareholding as a step towards the consolidation of the oil palm plantation business. The offer documents also mentioned that upon completion of the voluntary offer, the rationale for remaining listed will be evaluated. Since the voluntary offer did not result in the acquisition of the entire minority shareholding, the Company continued to remain listed.

Taking into consideration that a voluntary offer had been made and also considering that there is no requirement for additional capital infusion to the Company and resultantly, there being no plans for issuing of new shares nor a dilution by the majority shareholder and as previously communicated to shareholders through market disclosures and Annual Reports and in terms of the revised Listing Rules, we will report the proposed course of action.

Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd

Managers

07th February 2023

-1-

INDO-MALAY PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss

(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)

Quarter ended

Nine Months ended

31st December

Change

31st December

Change

2022

2021

2022

2021

%

%

Dividend Income

-

-

-

-

22,419

-100%

Interest income

1,655

379

337%

3,875

927

318%

Administrative expenses

(430)

(339)

27%

(1,442)

(1,419)

2%

Profit before tax for the period

1,225

40

2963%

2,433

21,927

-89%

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the period

1,225

40

2963%

2,433

21,927

-89%

Earnings per ordinary share (expressed in Rs.)

0.25

0.01

0.51

4.56

Quarter ended

Nine Months ended

31st December

Change

31st December

Change

Statement of comprehensive income

2022

2021

2022

2021

%

%

Profit for the period

1,225

40

2963%

2,433

21,927

-89%

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense) not to be reclassified to Profit or Loss

in subsequent periods

Gain/ (Loss) on Change in Fair Value of Financial Assets classified under Fair Value

-

9,228

-100%

12,931

(10,685)

-221%

Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)

Net Other Comprehensive Income/ (Expense) not to be reclassified to Profit or

-

9,228

-100%

12,931

(10,685)

-221%

Loss in subsequent periods

Other Comprehensive Income/ (Expense) for the period, net of tax

-

9,228

-100%

12,931

(10,685)

-221%

Total Comprehensive Income for the period, Net of Tax

1,225

9,268

-87%

15,364

11,242

37%

Changes represent the percentage change in current period's results compared to corresponding period of last year.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions/negative changes.

The above figures are subject to audit.

-2-

INDO-MALAY PLC

Statement of financial position

(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)

Notes

ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment

Non-current financial assets(Note 3)

Total Non- Current Assets

Current Assets

Advances and Prepayments

Income tax receivable

Short term investments

Cash and cash equivalents

Total Current Assets

Total Assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital(Note 6) Retained earnings

Other reserves

Total Shareholders' Funds

Current Liabilities

Provisions and Accrued Expenses

Unclaimed dividend

Total Current Liabilities

Total Liabilities

Total Equity and Liabilities

Net Asset per share (Rs.)

As at

As at

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

174

311

10,643,837

10,630,907

10,644,011

10,631,218

734

394

820

820

4,266

30,964

32,335

3,433

38,155

35,611

10,682,166

10,666,829

70,033

70,033

48,435

46,002

10,505,693

10,492,762

10,624,161

10,608,797

292

319

57,713

57,713

58,005

58,032

58,005

58,032

10,682,166

10,666,829

2,208.12

2,204.93

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

Aneesh Dudeja

President / Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved & signed for and on behalf of the Managers,

Approved & signed for and on behalf of the Board,

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

Rushdi Azeez

H. Selvanathan

D. C. R. Gunawardena

Director

Chairman

Director

Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd

07th February 2023

The above figures are subject to audit.

-3-

INDO-MALAY PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)

Balance as at 1st April 2021

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

Interim dividend Paid

Balance as at 31st March 2022

Balance as at 1st April 2021 Profit for the period

Other comprehensive expense for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period Interim dividend Paid

Balance as at 31st December 2021

Balance as at 1st April 2022 Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period

Balance as at 31st December 2022

The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions/negative changes.

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Stated Capital

Shareholders'

Reserve

Earnings

Funds

70,033

6,901,710

60,119

7,031,862

-

-

22,353

22,353

-

3,591,052

-

3,591,052

-

3,591,052

22,353

3,613,405

-

-

(36,470)

(36,470)

70,033

10,492,762

46,002

10,608,797

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Stated Capital

Shareholders'

Reserve

Earnings

Funds

70,033

6,901,710

60,119

7,031,862

-

-

21,927

21,927

-

(10,685)

-

(10,685)

-

(10,685)

21,927

11,242

-

-

(36,470)

(36,470)

70,033

6,891,025

45,576

7,006,634

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Stated Capital

Shareholders'

Reserve

Earnings

Funds

70,033

10,492,762

46,002

10,608,797

-

-

2,433

2,433

-

12,931

-

12,931

-

12,931

2,433

15,364

70,033

10,505,693

48,435

10,624,161

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indo Malay plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 04:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INDO-MALAY PLC
02/07Indo Malay : Interim Financials for Quater ended 31st Dec 2022.
PU
2022Indo Malay : Interim financial statements for the quarter ended 30th September 2022
PU
2022Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Sep..
CI
2022Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Indo Malay : Interim Financial Statements as of 31st March 2022
PU
2022Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
2021Indo-Malay PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Indo-Malay plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23,8 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2022 22,4 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2022 34,4 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 286x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 6 382 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 2 412x
EV / Sales 2022 267x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 1,60%
Chart INDO-MALAY PLC
Duration : Period :
Indo-Malay PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aneesh Dudeja President & Chief Financial Officer
Hariharan Selvanathan Chairman
Subramaniam Mahendrarajah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sanjiv Neville Alles Independent Non-Executive Director
Manoharan Selvanathan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDO-MALAY PLC0.00%17
BLACKROCK, INC.4.76%111 176
UBS GROUP AG15.34%66 498
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.98%40 859
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.12.74%36 963
STATE STREET CORPORATION19.48%31 667