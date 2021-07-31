Indo Rama Synthetics India : Annual Report 2020-2130-Jul-2021

Log in
    500207   INE156A01020

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED

(500207)
Indo Rama Synthetics India : Annual Report 2020-21

07/31/2021
ANNUAL REPORT

2020-21

EVOLVING THROUGH CHALLENGES

Contents

01-05

Corporate Overview

Corporate Information

1

Our Identity

2

Chairman and Managing

4

Director's Message

06-87

Statutory Reports

Notice

6

Directors' Report

31

Business Responsibility Report

47

Management Discussion

56

and Analysis

Report on Corporate Governance

60

89-201

Financial Statements

Standalone Accounts

89

Consolidated Accounts

146

Read more online

www.indoramaindia.com

Forward-looking Statements

In this Annual Report, we have disclosed forward- looking information to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take investment decisions. This Report and other statements- written and oral-that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated results based on the Management's plans and assumptions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expects', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in

our assumptions. The achievements of results are subject to risks, uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Om Prakash Lohia

Chairman and Managing Director

Vishal Lohia

Whole-time Director

M. N. Sudhindra Rao

Executive Director

(upto October 29, 2020)

Udeypaul Singh Gill

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director

(upto January 20, 2021)

Hemant Balkrishna Bal

Whole-time Director

(w.e.f. October 30, 2020)

Dilip Kumar Agarwal

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director

(w.e.f. January 20, 2021)

Dr. Arvind Pandalai

Non-Executive Independent Director

Suman Jyoti Khaitan

Non-Executive Independent Director

Ranjana Agarwal

(Woman Director)

Non-Executive Independent Director

Dhanendra Kumar

Non-Executive Independent Director

Corporate Executives

M. N. Sudhindra Rao

Chief Executive Officer

Umesh Kumar Agrawal

Chief Commercial and Financial Officer

Susheel Kumar Mehrotra

Chief Financial Officer

(upto January 13, 2021)

Pawan Kumar Thakur

Company Secretary

Auditors

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Bankers

Standard Chartered Bank

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking

Corporation Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 07:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 637 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2021 1 134 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 107 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 526 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 457
Free-Float 11,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Om Prakash Lohia Chairman & Managing Director
Narayanrao Sudhindra Maganti Chief Executive officer
Umesh Agrawal Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Pawan Kumar Thakur Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Suman Jyoti Khaitan Independent Non-Executive Director
