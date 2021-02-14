Log in
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED

(500207)
Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation of Sale of Equity Shares12-Feb-2021

02/14/2021 | 11:59pm EST
INDORAMA

IRSL:STEXCH: 2020-21:

12th February 2021

Corporate Listing Department

Corporate Relations Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Floor 25, P. J. Towers,

Sandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 05 1.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Proposed sale of equity shares of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited by Mrs.

Urmila Lohia, through open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding.

In accordance with the requirements of Rule 19(2)(b) and 19(A) of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rule, 1957 and Regulation 38 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, read with Para 2(a) and Para (3) of the SESI circular No. SEBl/HO/CFD/ CMD/CIR/P/43/2018 dated February 22, 2018 ("Circular") in connection with manner of achieving minimum public shareholding, we wish to inform the following details with respect to the intention of Mrs. Urmila Lohia ("Seller''), member of our Promoter Group, for sale of equity shares ("Equity Shares") of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (the "Company") held by her, as per the following details:

Sr. Details of the events to be Information of such event No

provided

The Seller intends to sell Equity Shares of the Company as a step towards compliance of the requirements of minimum public shareholding under applicable law specified above.

Mrs. Urmila Lohia, member of our Promoter Group of the Company.

3,35,353 (Three Lakh Thirty Five Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Three) Equity Shares currently representing 0.13% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, of the face value of Rs.10/- each.

Thirty days beginning from February 15, 2021 or the actual date of completion of sale of the Equity Shares as mentioned in serial no 3 above, whichever is earlier.

Page 1 of2

s' - V'

·<:J

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA ) LTD .

Co r porate Office : 20th Flom, DLF Square, DLF Phas e- 2, NH-8 , Gurgaon - 122002 , Haryana, Ind ia . Tel: 0124-4997000, Fax: 0124-4997070

Re gistered Offi ce & Manufacturing Complex : A-31, MIDC Ind ustrial Area. Bu t ibor i , Nagpur - 441122 . Maharashtra . Ind ia. Tel : 07104 - 663000 I o1. Fax : 0 7104 - 663200

E-mail : corp @indorama-ind.com •Website : www.indoramaindia .com

CIN : L17124MH 1986PLC166615

INDORAMA

· Undertaking received from the persons belonging to the Promoter/Promoter Group pursuant to

Para 3(b) of the Circular is enclosed herewith.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Pawan Kumar Thakur

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Page 2of2

OM PRAKASH LOHIA

R-69, Greater Kailash-1 New Delhi-110048

Tel. : 26484113, 26485905 Fax : 91-11-26489224

February 12, 2021

To

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Inda Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

20th Floor, DLF Sq uare

DLF Phase-II, NH-8 Gu rugram - 122 002 Haryana, India

Dear Sir,

Sub: Undertaking in connection with the sale of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each ("Equity Shares") of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) (the "Company") through an open market sale (such sale, the "Proposed Sale")

In connection with the aforesaid subject and in accordance with Para (3)(b) of SEBI Circular No SEBl/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/43/2018 dated February 22, 2018 ("SEBI Circular"), dealing with manner of achieving minimum public shareholding, we undertake that:

"Mrs. Urmila Lohia or any persons belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company, shall not buy any Equity Shares in the open market on the dates on which the Equity Shares are being sold by Mrs. Urmila Lohia as specified in the notice to the Stock Exchange(s) for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding requirements".

This undertaking is issued to enable you to submit to Stock Exchange(s) along with the intimation in relation to the Proposed Sale, as required under applicable laws.

Promoter, Promoter Group and PAC

Om Prakash Lohia

Promoter

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 264 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2020 -3 165 M -43,6 M -43,6 M
Net Debt 2020 4 799 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 251 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 457
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Om Prakash Lohia Chairman & Managing Director
Narayanrao Sudhindra Maganti Chief Executive officer
Umesh Agrawal Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Pawan Kumar Thakur Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Suman Jyoti Khaitan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED-24.58%114
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.61.08%11 434
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.39.34%10 164
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.60.72%4 830
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-2.13%4 045
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.09%3 439
