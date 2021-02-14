Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation of Sale of Equity Shares12-Feb-2021

INDORAMA IRSL:STEXCH: 2020-21: 12th February 2021 Corporate Listing Department Corporate Relations Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 25, P. J. Towers, Sandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 05 1. Mumbai - 400 001. Dear Sir/ Madam, Sub: Proposed sale of equity shares of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited by Mrs.

Urmila Lohia, through open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding.

In accordance with the requirements of Rule 19(2)(b) and 19(A) of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rule, 1957 and Regulation 38 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, read with Para 2(a) and Para (3) of the SESI circular No. SEBl/HO/CFD/ CMD/CIR/P/43/2018 dated February 22, 2018 ("Circular") in connection with manner of achieving minimum public shareholding, we wish to inform the following details with respect to the intention of Mrs. Urmila Lohia ("Seller''), member of our Promoter Group, for sale of equity shares ("Equity Shares") of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (the "Company") held by her, as per the following details:

Sr. Details of the events to be Information of such event No

provided

The Seller intends to sell Equity Shares of the Company as a step towards compliance of the requirements of minimum public shareholding under applicable law specified above.

Mrs. Urmila Lohia, member of our Promoter Group of the Company.

3,35,353 (Three Lakh Thirty Five Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Three) Equity Shares currently representing 0.13% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, of the face value of Rs.10/- each.

Thirty days beginning from February 15, 2021 or the actual date of completion of sale of the Equity Shares as mentioned in serial no 3 above, whichever is earlier.

Page 1 of2

s' - V'

·<:J

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA ) LTD .

Co r porate Office : 20th Flom, DLF Square, DLF Phas e- 2, NH-8 , Gurgaon - 122002 , Haryana, Ind ia . Tel: 0124-4997000, Fax: 0124-4997070

Re gistered Offi ce & Manufacturing Complex : A-31, MIDC Ind ustrial Area. Bu t ibor i , Nagpur - 441122 . Maharashtra . Ind ia. Tel : 07104 - 663000 I o1. Fax : 0 7104 - 663200

E-mail : corp @indorama-ind.com •Website : www.indoramaindia .com

CIN : L17124MH 1986PLC166615

INDORAMA

· Undertaking received from the persons belonging to the Promoter/Promoter Group pursuant to

Para 3(b) of the Circular is enclosed herewith.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Pawan Kumar Thakur

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Page 2of2

OM PRAKASH LOHIA

R-69, Greater Kailash-1 New Delhi-110048

Tel. : 26484113, 26485905 Fax : 91-11-26489224

February 12, 2021

To

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Inda Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

20th Floor, DLF Sq uare

DLF Phase-II, NH-8 Gu rugram - 122 002 Haryana, India

Dear Sir,

Sub: Undertaking in connection with the sale of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each ("Equity Shares") of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) (the "Company") through an open market sale (such sale, the "Proposed Sale")

In connection with the aforesaid subject and in accordance with Para (3)(b) of SEBI Circular No SEBl/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/43/2018 dated February 22, 2018 ("SEBI Circular"), dealing with manner of achieving minimum public shareholding, we undertake that:

"Mrs. Urmila Lohia or any persons belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company, shall not buy any Equity Shares in the open market on the dates on which the Equity Shares are being sold by Mrs. Urmila Lohia as specified in the notice to the Stock Exchange(s) for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding requirements".

This undertaking is issued to enable you to submit to Stock Exchange(s) along with the intimation in relation to the Proposed Sale, as required under applicable laws.

Promoter, Promoter Group and PAC

Om Prakash Lohia

Promoter