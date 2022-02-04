Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation to Shareholders holding shares in Physical Mode05-Feb-2022

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED CIN: L17124MH1986PLC166615 Registered Office: A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur-441122, Maharashtra Tel: 07104-663000/01, Fax : 07104-663200 Corp. Office: 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-II,NH-8, Gurugram - 122002, Haryana Tel.: 0124 - 4997000, Fax: 0124 - 4997070 Email: investor-relations@indorama-ind.com| Website: www.indoramaindia.com Speed Post IRSL/SEBI-CIRCULAR/2021-22 SR. No. January 5, 2022 FOLIO NO. Dear Shareholder(s), RE: UPDATION OF PAN, KYC, NOMINATION, BANK DETAILS, ETC. Your attention is drawn to recent SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/ P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 read with clarification circular No. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/687 dated December 14, 2021, wherein it has been decided by the SEBI to mandatorily update the PAN, KYC, Nomination details, Bank details, Contact details and Specimen Signature of all shareholders holding shares in physical form and compulsory linking of PAN with Aadhaar No. by all shareholders. In the said circular, SEBI has also stipulated that if the shareholders holding shares in physical mode do not update the PAN, KYC and Nomination details or these details are not made available to the Company and their Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (RTA) by March 31, 2023, then such Folios shall be frozen by RTA on or after April 1, 2023 as per the directive issued by SEBI. Therefore, you are requested to comply with the following procedure to avoid any freezing of Folios:- First link your PAN with Aadhaar latest by March 31, 2022. Update the valid PAN with RTA in Form ISR-1 latest by March 31, 2023. A copy of Form ISR-1 is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company. Update your KYC details in Form ISR-1 and Nomination details in Form SH-13 with our RTA latest by March 31, 2023. Copies of Form ISR-1 and Form SH-13 are enclosed herewith. The same are also available on the website of the Company. If you want to register/update your Signature in the Company/RTA records, submit Form ISR-2 duly verified by your Banker. A copy of Form ISR-2 is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company. In case you do not wish to nominate any person(s) with whom shall vest, all rights in respect of such shares in the event of his/her death, you are requested to file "Declaration to Opt-out" in Form ISR-3 with our RTA. A copy of Form ISR-3 is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.

5. If you want to change/cancel the existing nomination, then Submit: Form SH-14 for to change in the nomination details. Form SH-14 and Declaration to Opt-out (Form ISR-3) for cancellation of existing nomination. Copies of Form SH-14 & Form ISR-3 are attached. The same are also available on the website of the Company. Submit Bank Account details (Name of Bank with Branch address, Account Number, IFS Code) to our RTA. Submit Contact Details, i.e., Email Address and Mobile Number to our RTA. You are requested to kindly update your Email ID and Mobile No. to our RTA for records as well as for receiving communications by electronic means. If you have already updated all the information stated above with Company/RTA, kindly ignore this letter. Please note the following contact details of our RTA to enable you to submit your PAN/KYC/Nomination/Bank details and to seek any clarification, etc.: Registrar & Share Transfer Agent: MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited, Unit: Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited F-65, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi - 110 020 Phone No(s): 011-4140 6149 to 52, Fax No: 011-4170 9881 E -mail: helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited Sd/- Pawan Kumar Thakur Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl.: 1) Form ISR - 1 Form ISR - 2 Form ISR - 3 Form SH - 13 Form SH - 14

Form ISR - 1 (see SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 03, 2021 on Common and Simplified Norms for processing investor's service request by RTAs and norms for furnishing PAN, KYC details and Nomination) REQUEST FOR REGISTERING PAN, KYC DETAILS OR CHANGES / UPDATION THEREOF [For Securities (Shares / Debentures / Bonds, etc.) of listed companies held in physical form] Date:___ /___ /______ I / We request you to Register / Change / Update the following (Tick  relevant box) PAN Mobile number Bank details E-mail ID Signature Address B. Security Details: Name of the Issuer Company Folio No.: Name(s) of the Security holder(s) 1. as per the Certificate(s) 2. 3. Number & Face value of securities Distinctive number of securities From To (Optional) I / We are submitting documents as per Table below (tick  as relevant, refer to the instructions):  Document / Instruction / Remark Information / Details 1 PAN of (all) the (joint) holder(s) PAN , Whether it is Valid PAN shall be valid only if it is linked to Aadhaar by March 31, 2022* (linked to For Exemptions / Clarifications on PAN, please refer to Objection Memo in page Aadhaar): 4  Yes No 2 Demat Account Also provide Client Master List (CML) of your Demat Account, provided by the Number Depository Participant. 1 | P a g e