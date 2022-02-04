Log in
    500207   INE156A01020

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED

(500207)
Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation to Shareholders holding shares in Physical Mode05-Feb-2022

02/04/2022 | 11:38pm EST
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L17124MH1986PLC166615

Registered Office: A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur-441122, Maharashtra

Tel: 07104-663000/01, Fax : 07104-663200

Corp. Office: 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-II,NH-8, Gurugram - 122002, Haryana

Tel.: 0124 - 4997000, Fax: 0124 - 4997070

Email: investor-relations@indorama-ind.com| Website: www.indoramaindia.com

Speed Post

IRSL/SEBI-CIRCULAR/2021-22

SR. No.

January 5, 2022

FOLIO NO.

Dear Shareholder(s),

RE: UPDATION OF PAN, KYC, NOMINATION, BANK DETAILS, ETC.

Your attention is drawn to recent SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/ P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 read with clarification circular No. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/687 dated December 14, 2021, wherein it has been decided by the SEBI to mandatorily update the PAN, KYC, Nomination details, Bank details, Contact details and Specimen Signature of all shareholders holding shares in physical form and compulsory linking of PAN with Aadhaar No. by all shareholders.

In the said circular, SEBI has also stipulated that if the shareholders holding shares in physical mode do not update the PAN, KYC and Nomination details or these details are not made available to the Company and their Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (RTA) by March 31, 2023, then such Folios shall be frozen by RTA on or after April 1, 2023 as per the directive issued by SEBI.

Therefore, you are requested to comply with the following procedure to avoid any freezing of Folios:-

  1. First link your PAN with Aadhaar latest by March 31, 2022. Update the valid PAN with RTA in Form ISR-1 latest by March 31, 2023. A copy of Form ISR-1is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.
  2. Update your KYC details in Form ISR-1 and Nomination details in Form SH-13 with our RTA latest by March 31, 2023. Copies of Form ISR-1and Form SH-13are enclosed herewith. The same are also available on the website of the Company.
  3. If you want to register/update your Signature in the Company/RTA records, submit Form ISR-2 duly verified by your Banker. A copy of Form ISR-2is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.
  4. In case you do not wish to nominate any person(s) with whom shall vest, all rights in respect of such shares in the event of his/her death, you are requested to file "Declaration to Opt-out" in Form ISR-3 with our RTA. A copy of Form ISR-3is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.

5. If you want to change/cancel the existing nomination, then Submit:

  1. Form SH-14 for to change in the nomination details.
  2. Form SH-14 and Declaration to Opt-out (Form ISR-3)for cancellation of existing nomination.

Copies of Form SH-14 & Form ISR-3 are attached. The same are also available on the website of the Company.

  1. Submit Bank Account details (Name of Bank with Branch address, Account Number, IFS Code) to our RTA.
  2. Submit Contact Details, i.e., Email Address and Mobile Number to our RTA.

You are requested to kindly update your Email ID and Mobile No. to our RTA for records as well as for receiving communications by electronic means.

If you have already updated all the information stated above with Company/RTA, kindly ignore this letter.

Please note the following contact details of our RTA to enable you to submit your PAN/KYC/Nomination/Bank details and to seek any clarification, etc.:

Registrar & Share Transfer Agent:

MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited,

Unit: Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

F-65, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi - 110 020

Phone No(s): 011-4140 6149 to 52, Fax No: 011-4170 9881

E -mail: helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Sd/-

Pawan Kumar Thakur

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: 1) Form ISR - 1

  1. Form ISR - 2
  2. Form ISR - 3
  3. Form SH - 13
  4. Form SH - 14

Form ISR - 1

(see SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 03, 2021 on Common and Simplified Norms for processing investor's service request by RTAs and norms for furnishing PAN, KYC details and Nomination)

REQUEST FOR REGISTERING PAN, KYC DETAILS OR CHANGES / UPDATION THEREOF

[For Securities (Shares / Debentures / Bonds, etc.) of listed companies held in physical form]

Date:___ /___ /______

  1. I / We request you to Register / Change / Update the following (Tick relevant box)

PAN

Mobile number

Bank details

E-mail ID

Signature

Address

B. Security Details:

Name of the Issuer Company

Folio No.:

Name(s) of the Security holder(s)

1.

as per the Certificate(s)

2.

3.

Number & Face value of

securities

Distinctive number of securities

From

To

(Optional)

  1. I / We are submitting documents as per Table below (tick as relevant, refer to the instructions):



Document /

Instruction / Remark

Information

/ Details

1

PAN of (all) the (joint) holder(s)

PAN

,

Whether it

is Valid

PAN shall be valid only if it is linked to Aadhaar by March 31, 2022*

(linked to

For Exemptions / Clarifications on PAN, please refer to Objection Memo in page

Aadhaar):

4

Yes No

2

Demat

Account

Also provide Client Master List (CML) of your Demat Account, provided by the

Number

Depository Participant.

1 | P a g e

3

Proof

of

Any one of the documents, only if there is change in the address;

Address

of

Client Master List (CML) of your Demat Account, provided by DP.

the

first

Valid Passport/ Registered Lease or Sale Agreement of Residence / Driving

holder

License / Flat Maintenance bill.

Utility bills like Telephone Bill (only land line), Electricity bill or Gas bill -

Not more than 3 months old.

Identity card / document with address, issued by any of the following:

Central/State Government and its Departments, Statutory / Regulatory

Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks, Public

Financial Institutions.

For FII / sub account, Power of Attorney given by FII / sub-account to the

Custodians (which are duly notarized and / or apostilled or consularised) that

gives the registered address should be taken.

The proof of address in the name of the spouse

4

Bank details

Account Number: _________________________________

Bank Name: _____________________________________

Branch Name: ___________________________________

IFS Code: _______________________________________

Provide the following:

original cancelled chequewith name of security holder printed on it or Bank

Passbookor Bank Statement attested by the Bank#

5

E-mail

address

___________________________________________#

6

Mobile

______________________________ #

* or any date as may be specified by the CBDT

(DP: Depository Participant)

# In case it is not provided, the details available in the CML will be updated in the folio

Authorization: I / We authorise you (RTA) to update the above PAN and KYC details in my / our folio (s)

_________, ________,(use Separate Annexure if extra space is required) in which I / We are the holder(s)

(strike off what is not applicable).

Declaration: All the above facts stated are true and correct.

Holder 1

Holder 2

Holder 3

Signature

Name

Full address

PIN

2 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 04:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
