Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation to Shareholders holding shares in Physical Mode05-Feb-2022

RE: UPDATION OF PAN, KYC, NOMINATION, BANK DETAILS, ETC.
Your attention is drawn to recent SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/ P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 read with clarification circular No. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/687 dated December 14, 2021, wherein it has been decided by the SEBI to mandatorily update the PAN, KYC, Nomination details, Bank details, Contact details and Specimen Signature of all shareholders holding shares in physical form and compulsory linking of PAN with Aadhaar No. by all shareholders.
In the said circular, SEBI has also stipulated that if the shareholders holding shares in physical mode do not update the PAN, KYC and Nomination details or these details are not made available to the Company and their Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (RTA) by March 31, 2023, then such Folios shall be frozen by RTA on or after April 1, 2023 as per the directive issued by SEBI.
Therefore, you are requested to comply with the following procedure to avoid any freezing of Folios:-
First link your PAN with Aadhaar latest by March 31, 2022. Update the valid PAN with RTA inFormISR-1 latest by March 31, 2023. A copy of FormISR-1is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.
Update your KYC details inFormISR-1 and Nomination details in FormSH-13 with our RTA latest by March 31, 2023. Copies of FormISR-1and FormSH-13are enclosed herewith. The same are also available on the website of the Company.
If you want to register/update your Signature in the Company/RTA records, submitFormISR-2 duly verified by your Banker. A copy of FormISR-2is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.
In case you do not wish to nominate any person(s) with whom shall vest, all rights in respect of such shares in the event of his/her death, you are requested to file"Declaration toOpt-out" in FormISR-3 with our RTA. A copy of FormISR-3is enclosed herewith. The same is also available on the website of the Company.
5. If you want to change/cancel the existing nomination, then Submit:
FormSH-14 for to change in the nomination details.
Form SH-14 and Declaration to Opt-out (Form ISR-3)for cancellation of existing nomination.
Copies of Form SH-14 & Form ISR-3 are attached. The same are also available on the website of the Company.
Submit Bank Account details (Name of Bank with Branch address, Account Number, IFS Code) to our RTA.
Submit Contact Details, i.e., Email Address and Mobile Number to our RTA.
You are requested to kindly update your Email ID and Mobile No. to our RTA for records as well as for receiving communications by electronic means.
If you have already updated all the information stated above with Company/RTA, kindly ignore this letter.
Please note the following contact details of our RTA to enable you to submit your PAN/KYC/Nomination/Bank details and to seek any clarification, etc.:
Phone No(s): 011-4140 6149 to 52, Fax No: 011-4170 9881
E-mail:helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited
Sd/-
Pawan Kumar Thakur
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl.: 1) Form ISR - 1
Form ISR - 2
Form ISR - 3
Form SH - 13
Form SH - 14
Form ISR - 1
(see SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 03, 2021 on Common and Simplified Norms for processing investor's service request by RTAs and norms for furnishing PAN, KYC details and Nomination)
REQUEST FOR REGISTERING PAN, KYC DETAILS OR CHANGES / UPDATION THEREOF
[For Securities (Shares / Debentures / Bonds, etc.) of listed companies held in physical form]
Date:___ /___ /______
I / We request you to Register / Change / Update the following (Tick relevant box)
PAN
Mobile number
Bank details
E-mail ID
Signature
Address
B. Security Details:
Name of the Issuer Company
Folio No.:
Name(s) of the Security holder(s)
1.
as per the Certificate(s)
2.
3.
Number & Face value of
securities
Distinctive number of securities
From
To
(Optional)
I / We are submitting documents as per Table below(tickas relevant, refer to the instructions):
Document /
Instruction / Remark
Information
/ Details
1
PAN of (all) the (joint) holder(s)
PAN
,
Whether it
is Valid
PAN shall be valid only if it is linked to Aadhaar by March 31, 2022*
(linked to
For Exemptions / Clarifications on PAN, please refer to Objection Memo in page
Aadhaar):
4
Yes No
2
Demat
Account
Also provide Client Master List (CML) of your Demat Account, provided by the
Number
Depository Participant.
1 | P a g e
3
Proof
of
Any one of the documents, only if there is change in the address;
Address
of
Client Master List (CML) of your Demat Account, provided by DP.
the
first
Valid Passport/ Registered Lease or Sale Agreement of Residence / Driving
holder
License / Flat Maintenance bill.
Utility bills like Telephone Bill (only land line), Electricity bill or Gas bill -
Not more than 3 months old.
Identity card / document with address, issued by any of the following:
Central/State Government and its Departments, Statutory / Regulatory
Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks, Public
Financial Institutions.
For FII / sub account, Power of Attorney given by FII / sub-account to the
Custodians (which are duly notarized and / or apostilled or consularised) that
gives the registered address should be taken.
The proof of address in the name of the spouse
4
Bank details
Account Number: _________________________________
Bank Name: _____________________________________
Branch Name: ___________________________________
IFS Code: _______________________________________
Provide the following:
original cancelled chequewith name of security holder printed on it orBank
PassbookorBank Statement attested by the Bank#
5
E-mail
address
___________________________________________#
6
Mobile
______________________________ #
* or any date as may be specified by the CBDT
(DP: Depository Participant)
# In case it is not provided, the details available in the CML will be updated in the folio
Authorization: I / We authorise you (RTA) to update the above PAN and KYC details in my / our folio (s)
_________, ________,(use Separate Annexure if extra space is required) in which I / We are the holder(s)
(strike off what is not applicable).
Declaration: All the above facts stated are true and correct.
Holder 1
Holder 2
Holder 3
Signature
Name
Full address
PIN
2 | P a g e
