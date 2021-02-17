Indo Rama Synthetics India : Proposed Sale of Equity Shares - MPS17-Feb-2021

INDORAMA IRSL:STEXCH: 2020-21: 1ih February 2021 Corporate Listing Department Corporate Relations Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 25, P. J. Towers, Sandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 . Mumbai - 400 001. Thru.: NEAPS Thru.: BSE Listing Centre Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA Stock Code BSE: 500207 ISIN: INE156A01020 lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited - CIN L17124MH1986PLC166615 Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Proposed sale of equity shares of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited by

Mrs. Urmila Lohia, through open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding

This is further to our letter dated February 12, 2021.

We wish to Inform you that member of our promoter group, Mrs. Urmila Lohia, has on February 15, 2021 divested 3,35,353 equity shares of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (the "Company"), constituting 0. 13% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as at December 31, 2020 through open market sale in accordance with SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/43/2018 dated February 22, 2018.

Consequent to the aforementioned open market sale, the Company has complied with the minimum public shareholding requirements as mandated under rules 19(2)(b) and 19A of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 ("the SCRR") read with regulation 38 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited



Pawan Kumar Thakur

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

