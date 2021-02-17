Log in
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED

(500207)
Indo Rama Synthetics India : Proposed Sale of Equity Shares - MPS17-Feb-2021

02/17/2021
INDORAMA

IRSL:STEXCH: 2020-21:

1ih February 2021

Corporate Listing Department

Corporate Relations Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Floor 25, P. J. Towers,

Sandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 .

Mumbai - 400 001.

Thru.: NEAPS

Thru.: BSE Listing Centre

Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA

Stock Code BSE: 500207

ISIN: INE156A01020 lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited - CIN L17124MH1986PLC166615 Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Proposed sale of equity shares of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited by

Mrs. Urmila Lohia, through open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding

This is further to our letter dated February 12, 2021.

We wish to Inform you that member of our promoter group, Mrs. Urmila Lohia, has on February 15, 2021 divested 3,35,353 equity shares of lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (the "Company"), constituting 0. 13% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as at December 31, 2020 through open market sale in accordance with SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/43/2018 dated February 22, 2018.

Consequent to the aforementioned open market sale, the Company has complied with the minimum public shareholding requirements as mandated under rules 19(2)(b) and 19A of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 ("the SCRR") read with regulation 38 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

~~~

Pawan Kumar Thakur

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

1

!NDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (IND!A) LTD.

Corporate Office : 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-2, NH-8, Gurgaon - 122002, Haryana, India. Tel : 0124-4997000, Fax : 0124-4997070

Registered Office & Manufacturing Complex : A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur - 441122. Maharashtra, India . Tel : 07104-663000 / 0 I, Fax : 07104-663200

E-mail: corp@indorarna-ind.com •Website: www.indorarnaindia.com

CIN: L17124MH1986PLC166615

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 10:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 264 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2020 -3 165 M -43,4 M -43,4 M
Net Debt 2020 4 799 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 113 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 457
Free-Float 11,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Om Prakash Lohia Chairman & Managing Director
Narayanrao Sudhindra Maganti Chief Executive officer
Umesh Agrawal Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Pawan Kumar Thakur Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Suman Jyoti Khaitan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED-16.71%125
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.61.08%11 432
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.39.34%10 162
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.60.72%4 829
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-2.13%4 047
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.30%3 403
